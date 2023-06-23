Hasbro is bringing back Furby, as toymakers capitalize on ‘90s nostalgia

(Bloomberg) — Hasbro Inc. is reintroducing its divisive talking Furby toy after a six-year hiatus, capitalizing on a wave of ‘90s nostalgia to sell the toy to a new generation.

The fuzzy, owl-shaped toy became a cultural phenomenon after its 1998 launch, selling more than 40 million units globally in its first three years. Furby’s new iteration includes 21st century updates like voice activation and follows years of research, Hasbro said in a statement on Thursday.

The resurrection marks Furby’s 25th anniversary and follows similar relaunches by other toymakers hoping to capitalize on beloved brands. Mattel Inc. plans to reintroduce Barney, and a highly-anticipated Barbie movie is scheduled for release this summer.