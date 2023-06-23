Man drives through Harvard Square busway tunnel intoxicated, slams into pole, police say

A man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly drove through the MBTA Harvard Square busway tunnel intoxicated and slammed into a pole, police said.
Patrick M. Burke, 33, was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and improper operation of a motor vehicle, court records show.
A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf to all charges. He was released on personal recognizance, the records show.
His lawyer said he had no comment on the case.
Burke allegedly crashed around 12:30 a.m. after entering the busway on Massachusetts Avenue, authorities said. He sustained a minor knee injury, according to a tweet from Transit Police.
Advertisement
“This tunnel is an excluded way for MBTA buses only,” the tweet said.
There were no buses in the tunnel at the time of the incident, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
6/23 1230AM #MBTA Harvard Sq busway tunnel. We allege a 33y/o male was intoxicated & drove through the lower busway tunnel&crashed into a pole. This tunnel is an excluded way for MBTA buses only. Operator was arrested & trans to TPDHQ for booking. Op sustained minor knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BwhucJ7Qrl— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 23, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini. Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.