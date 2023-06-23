Man drives through Harvard Square busway tunnel intoxicated, slams into pole, police say

A man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly drove through the MBTA Harvard Square busway tunnel intoxicated and slammed into a pole, police said.

Patrick M. Burke, 33, was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and improper operation of a motor vehicle, court records show.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf to all charges. He was released on personal recognizance, the records show.