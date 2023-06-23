For migrant and homeless families in Mass, a new resource center in Boston and shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

The entry point, which the Healey administration is calling a “Family Welcome Center,” will also open Friday at the Brazilian Worker Center in Allston.

As of Friday, the military base will be able to receive 16 families to stay in townhouses on the base, with plans to expand to possibly support as many as 60 families there.

Governor Maura Healey Friday announced two new measures aimed at easing the crunch on Massachusetts’ overcrowded emergency shelter system: the opening of a temporary shelter for families at Joint Base Cape Cod and the creation of a brand-new central entry point for migrant and homeless families to receive resources located in Boston.

There, staff will connect families with essential supplies, services, and transportation to shelters, including the one at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The Healey administration is working to open additional Family Welcome Centers in other areas across the state in “the near future,” officials announced in a statement Friday.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a steady rise in shelter demand due to the rising cost of housing, more families arriving in our nation and our state from other countries, and delayed federal work authorizations,” Healey said. “Our administration has been working hard to meet this unprecedented need and use every resource at our disposal to help families.”

A spokesperson for the governor didn’t immediately respond to questions about how much the new operation will cost the state, whether federal funds are being used, and how long the military base will operate as a temporary shelter site.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state, meaning the government is obligated to provide care for some homeless families, an obligation that only increases pressure on state and local officials as migrants arrive here in growing numbers. So does the state’s housing crunch, which makes it all the more difficult — and expensive — to shelter families in need.

As of Thursday, there were 1,155 homeless families placed in hotel shelters alone. When Healey took office in January, there were 388.

The new arrivals to Massachusetts — many of whom are fleeing political strife, street violence, and economic collapse — have turned up at Logan Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers at all hours, putting a strain on facilities serving as unofficial front doors to the shelter system.

The Family Welcome Centers, the Healey administration said, will help ease that strain and give people more direct access to resources.

The Healey administration has worked for months to address the crisis, including adding tens of millions of dollars to the emergency shelter system, as well as directing an infusion to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

Unlike some other cities and states seeing an influx of migrants, Massachusetts has not made an emergency declaration or requested federal assistance, though a Healey spokesperson told the Globe earlier this month the governor is keeping her options open.

In a statement Friday, Healey said “we will continue working across our administration and with local and federal partners on long-term solutions to this crisis.”

The Family Welcome Center in Allston will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to shelter referrals to Joint Base Cape Cod, the Family Welcome Center will provide necessities including food, baby formula, and diapers, and will eventually expand connect families to health services, and assistance with enrollment in MassHealth, the state’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and other supports.

At Joint Base Cape Cod, families will be able to stay in furnished, townhouse-style units with shared green space for recreation.

Migrant accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod. MEMA

The state Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is contracting with a vendor to provide staffing, janitorial, linens, laundry, and medical services to the temporary shelter. MEMA will also coordinate a regular shuttle on and off the base to ensure that families are able to access local community resources.

Healey has activated up to 50 Massachusetts National Guard personnel to assist state and local authorities in helping with security and operating the base.

The last time homeless families were sheltered at the military base was last September, when a group of migrants sent as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “migrant relocation program” landed in Martha’s Vineyard without a place to stay.

Most of the migrants stayed for more than two weeks before relocating to other temporary housing or homes in other states.









Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.