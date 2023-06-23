Mass. man flees officers at 130 mph, accidentally drives into State Police parking lot in Concord, N.H., officials say

As the trooper attempted to stop the driver, he accelerated to 130 miles per hour and took the ramp to Interstate 89 northbound, the statement said.

At around 10:23 p.m., a trooper allegedly observed the man speeding at 109 miles per hour and “swerving erratically” on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow, NH, according to a statement from NH State Police.

In a wild pursuit, a Massachusetts man fleeing police Thursday night exited a highway at 130 miles per hour before accidentally entering a State Police parking lot in Concord, NH, officials said.

“The trooper did not pursue the vehicle but observed that it took Exit 2 into Concord and then lost sight of it,” officials said.

Advertisement

As another trooper was leaving Troop D barracks in Concord, they observed the vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its lights turned off, State Police said. When the driver saw the second trooper, “he started driving again and actually turned in toward the parking lot of the Troop D barracks,” according to police.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It appeared, however, that the operator then saw the State Police sign and realized where he was,” the statement said.

The driver turned out of the parking lot and “continued to operate erratically and at varying speeds as it attempted to elude troopers, even crossing a median on two occasions,” State Police said.

The vehicle eventually struck a concrete curb on Manchester Street and crashed on the Merrimack River Bridge, where the man was arrested, authorities said.

The driver was identified as Gabriel Lima, 24, of Lawrence, Mass., who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Lima is facing three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, a subsequent offense of operating without a license, and two counts of crossing a median. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on July 20, officials said.

Advertisement

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.