N.H. woman accused of sexually exploiting children at Tyngsborough daycare held without bail

The 38-year-old Hudson, N.H. resident was arrested by local police on Thursday on five counts of possession of images of child sexual abuse. Groves waived her court appearance and is being held at the Hillsborough County jail without bail, according to court records.

Lindsay Groves is currently being prosecuted in both state and federal court for allegedly taking photographs of children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old and sharing them with at least one other person. That individual, identified only as Person 1, allegedly urged Groves to take the photographs of children, according to federal court records.

A New Hampshire woman accused of sexually exploiting young children while working at a daycare in Tyngsborough is currently jailed in the Granite State but still faces federal charges in Massachusetts, according to court records posted Friday.

Groves is now scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston on June 28 for an initial appearance on federal charges stemming from the same alleged actions at the Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough.

According to federal court records, Groves is currently charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography for allegedly taking photographs of children in her care between May 2022 and this month.

She allegedly took the photos during the children’s bathroom breaks and during routine diaper and pull-up changes prior to their naptime, prosecutors said. She took multiple photos of the children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the individual via text message.

“A preliminary forensic review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual,” federal prosecutors said in a statement Thursday. “These messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds — including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old.”

According to state Department of Early Education, the Tyngsborough day care voluntarily closed Friday. The agency declined further comment citing the ongoing investigations.

