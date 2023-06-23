No deal reached on these 10 N.H. bills

The bills that bit the dust because of legislative impasse included proposals to impose tighter rules for the way hunters use game cameras ( SB 14 ), establish licensure and regulation for music therapists ( HB 532 ), and modify the state’s gambling rules ( HB 607 ).

State lawmakers had until 4 p.m. on Thursday to reconcile their differences on legislation that passed the House and Senate in different forms. Of the 28 bills that were sent to committees of conference, 10 didn’t make it out alive.

One of the more closely watched bills that failed (HB 610) would have allowed any doctor who’s authorized to prescribe opioids to humans in New Hampshire to also certify patients for the state’s therapeutic cannabis program. “With the failure to agree, dentists and three other types of doctors remain excluded from the option of cannabis for pain or other specific conditions,” said Representative Erica Layon, a Republican from Derry.

Layon said it’s unfortunate that the Senate tried to tack bail reform provisions onto an otherwise-simple proposal. The bill’s original language was never in dispute, but the bail reform amendments sank it, she said. Bipartisan teams of lawmakers from each chamber issued joint statements Wednesday committing to find a bail reform solution in the upcoming legislative session.

Another closely watched bill (SB 70) would have permitted the secretary of state to establish an election information portal for residents to fill out a voter application, ask for an absentee ballot, and more. Democrats and progressive groups slammed Republicans for declining to sign off on an agreement. Representative Angela Brennan, a Democrat from Bow, faulted Republicans for blocking what she called a “simple but significant modernization request” that would save time and money and improve the accuracy of New Hampshire’s voter checklist.

Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, a Republican from Charlestown, wrote in the committee of conference report for SB 70 that a late-in-the-game amendment “appeared to cede authority from the legislature to the secretary of state to purchase and implement voting technology systems.”

The other bills that died included proposals related to election audits (SB 157), water assistance for natural disasters (HB 534), studying residential density (SB 47 ), paying membership dues to municipal associations ( SB 88), and studying certain retirement system rules (HB 461).

The Big Picture

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie talks to Belidan Pascual, right, during Christie’s visit to the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, N.H. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.