Person critically injured in Dorchester shooting, police say

The victim, a male whose age was not immediately available, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at 37 Oakley St. after police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area at 9:12 p.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.

One person was shot in Dorchester Friday night and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The scene was in a residential area near the corner of Oakley Street and Geneva Avenue, less than a half-mile northwest of the Fields Corner MBTA stop.

Boston police homicide detectives responded to the scene and were investigating, Torigian said.

No further information was immediately available late Friday.





