The Questions: Chulan Huang

“Growing up in this vibrant neighborhood, I witnessed firsthand the power of community organizing and the impact it can have on shaping the lives of residents,” he says.

Proudly Chinese, proudly from China, proudly Bostonian, specifically, Chinatown. At three years old he immigrated to Chinatown and that is where he experienced the beauty of being seen, heard, and making good trouble.

Now, he’s Mayor Wu’s liaison for Chinatown, Downtown, and the Leather District.

“I try to help bridge the gap between the community and city government, advocate for the needs of residents, and work collaboratively to create positive change in our neighborhood and beyond,” he says.

What makes your life a beautiful resistance?

Growing up in Boston’s Chinatown as a first-generation immigrant in a low-income family, my life has been a testament to the beauty of resistance. Despite facing various challenges and systemic barriers, I have persevered and embraced the strength that comes from overcoming adversity. My journey has been marked by resilience, determination, and a deep sense of cultural identity. It is the constant pursuit of success, while staying true to my roots and heritage, that makes my life a beautiful resistance. Through my experiences, I aim to inspire others who face similar obstacles and demonstrate that with determination and community support, we can overcome any adversity.

The AAPI pride I carry with me is rooted in the rich tapestry of our history, culture, and contributions. It is a pride that stems from generations of resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment to pursuing dreams against all odds. It is a pride that celebrates the diversity within the AAPI community and recognizes the intersections of our identities. This pride reminds me of the immense strength and potential that lies within our community, and it drives me to advocate for social justice, equity, and representation. It is a pride that compels me to honor the sacrifices of those who came before me and to pave the way for future generations.

How did you become a city liaison?

My path to City Hall was the result of my passion for community engagement, advocacy, and my deep connection to Boston Chinatown’s organizations. Recognizing the importance of amplifying community voices, I pursued a career in public service and community development. Through my experiences and dedication to serving my community, I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to join Mayor Wu’s team. Mayor Wu is a visionary leader and a trailblazer for the AAPI community and it is an honor to work alongside her, advocating for our community and amplifying our collective voices. Together, we strive to create a Boston that is equitable and just for all its residents.

What does neighborhood pride in Boston mean to you?

Neighborhood pride in Boston means fostering a deep sense of belonging, community, and shared responsibility. It is about recognizing the unique qualities, histories, and voices of each neighborhood while also celebrating the collective strength and diversity of our city. Neighborhood pride means actively engaging with residents, community organizations, and local businesses to shape the future of our communities. It involves nurturing a sense of ownership, supporting one another, and working collaboratively towards common goals. It is through neighborhood pride that we build resilient and inclusive communities that reflect the values and aspirations of all Bostonians.

Why does prioritizing joy matter?

Prioritizing joy is essential because it is a powerful force that nurtures individual well-being, strengthens communities, and fosters resilience. In the face of challenges and adversity, joy becomes an act of resistance that uplifts and empowers individuals and communities. It reminds us of our shared humanity and promotes a sense of belonging. Prioritizing joy allows us to heal, to recharge, and approach our work with renewed energy and creativity. It is through joy that we build inclusive and vibrant communities that inspire and uplift us all.





