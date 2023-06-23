Rhode Island senator arrested, accused of keying car with anti-Biden bumper sticker

The arrest report says the alleged victim returned to his car parked near Ben & Jerry’s Thursday afternoon and heard a scratching sound coming from the passenger side.

Body-worn camera videos released by the Cranston Police Department showed Miller initially denied keying the man’s car when stopped by police at Garden City, but at his home later Thursday night acknowledged he did so because he felt he was being threatened by the man.

CRANSTON, R.I. — State Senator Josh Miller was arrested on Thursday, accused of keying a car in the Garden City shopping center parking lot that was sporting a bumper sticker reading “Biden sucks.”

Advertisement

“Upon checking, he observed a large scratch on his passenger side rear door and a male, later identified as Joshua Miller, quickly walking away, holding keys in his right hand and gripping a single key which he says was pointing towards his vehicle,” Officer Alberto Diaz wrote in the report.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The report says Miller walked away as the victim tried to question him. The man then saw the “re-elect Senator Josh Miller” sticker on Miller’s vehicle, looked him up online to find a photo of him, and contacted police.

Police said Miller could not be located in the shopping center initially. After about two hours he returned to his vehicle, police said, and was pulled over by an officer.

The body camera video begins with the officer telling Miller he was investigating a crime.

“Is it the maniac who yelled at me in the car next to me?” Miller said. “I didn’t scratch his car. I’m a state senator, I think he recognized me, I think he’s one of the gun nuts.”

A Cranston Police photo shows the vehicle Senator Josh Miller is accused of keying, on the left. Cranston Police

Miller, a Democrat from Cranston who also represents part of Providence, said he has been stalked at the State House by “gun nuts” because he’s the lead sponsor of a bill to ban assault-style weapons in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

He told the officer he walked away from the man because he felt threatened, and walked around the shopping center, stopped at Starbucks and then walked over to Whole Foods and went grocery shopping before returning to his car.

Miller added that Colonel Michael Winquist, the police chief, was aware of the previous stalking incidents.

Police let Miller go, but later returned to the shopping center to review surveillance video that appeared to confirm the victim’s story, according to the police report.

Another body camera video from Thursday night shows Police Major Todd Patalano knocking on Miller’s front door to tell him the victim wants to press charges.

“Why would you key his car?” Patalano asks the senator.

“He was already threatening me,” Miller said. “As soon as I opened my door, he said, ‘Hey Miller, what are you going to do?’”

Miller said he took his keys out because he felt threatened. When Patalano asked again why Miller would key the man’s car, Miller said: “He was daring me to, basically.”

Police charged him with a misdemeanor count of vandalism/malicious injury to property. He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned by a justice of the peace Thursday night, and is due back in court July 18.

Cranston Police booking photo of Senator Josh Miller Cranston Police

“Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws,” Winquist said in a statement. “The officers who handled this investigation did so with fairness, integrity, and without preferential treatment. I would expect no less from the fine men and women of the Cranston Police Department.”

Advertisement

Miller did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

First elected in 2006, Miller is in his ninth term in the state Senate. He’s currently the chair of the Committee on Health & Human Services.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio declined to comment.