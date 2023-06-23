R.I. shoreline fire district criticizes Neronha in shore access dispute

A new legal filing in a Westerly shore access dispute questions Neronha’s commitment to transparency when his own office is under the microscope. The Weekapaug Fire District says it has filed numerous Access to Public Records Act requests to get information from Neronha’s office in a legal battle over whether a would-be path to the shore in Westerly should be public, but has been consistently stonewalled. The state AG’s office investigates violations of the state’s records law, but it’s also subject to that law itself.

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter Neronha has recently used his newfound Twitter megaphone to highlight the importance of releasing government records to the public.

Neronha’s office’s “insistence on withholding records on so many bases is particularly interesting given AG Neronha’s own posts on Twitter, including as recently as June 8, 2023, where he stated that ‘the APRA is a floor, not a ceiling,’” the fire district’s attorneys wrote in a legal filing Thursday. “Meaning that just because you think you can withhold a public record doesn’t mean you have to.”

The legal filing criticizing Neronha represents an escalation in a legal battle over what some argue should be a public pathway to the shore. And transparency is just one avenue of attack in the filing: The fire district also accuses Neronha of having a “political agenda” in his attempts to intervene in a dispute over what’s known as Spring Avenue Extension. A hearing on the dispute is set for a Coastal Resources Management Council committee meeting Tuesday.

Brian Hodge, spokesman for Neronha’s office, responded in an e-mail: “If it is even necessary to respond to the allegations in this objection, we will do so before the CRMC during its hearing on Tuesday. It suffices to say that we stand by our Motion to Intervene. These are important public access rights that need to be defended and the Attorney General will continue to do so.”

To make a long and complicated story as short and simple as possible, some have argued that the public should be able to access Spring Avenue Extension, pointing to old property maps and photographs of people using it. The Weekapaug Fire District — a type of public entity that doesn’t actually fight fires — says it’s not a public access path. There’s no evidence that people depicted in historical photos weren’t residents of the district or their guests, the fire district argues. Whatever it is, the area is currenty blocked by a fence and brush.

The state Coastal Resources Management Council will decide whether or not to designate it as a public right-of-way. The CRMC identifying something as a right-of-way doesn’t change land ownership, but confirms an already-existing right to use it to cross back and forth.

Neronha has joined the cause on the side of public access, issuing a letter in December and, earlier this month, making a formal motion to intervene before CRMC.

“We want to make sure that the public has maximum access to the shoreline and that people who would prevent them from having that right aren’t allowed to do so,” Neronha said in a December interview about it.

The fire district argues that he shouldn’t be allowed to intervene.

“In reaching an evidence-based resolution in this matter, RIAG’s intervention is improper as a matter of law, unnecessary to further the interest of the public, and only serves to further a biased political agenda rather than aid the Coastal Resources Management Council and its Subcommittee on Rights of Way,” the district said in its filing.

In a statement, fire district moderator Bob McCann said they’re looking forward to Tuesday’s CRMC meeting.

“Although the location of land in question is near the coast, this is not about shoreline access. Instead, it is about the right to access and use private property,” McCann said. “Whether a farm in Foster, a garden in Woonsocket, a path in Westerly or a sweeping lawn in Jamestown, we believe that Rhode Islanders have the right to determine who is invited to use their property.”

In a separate shore-access dispute, the Watch Hill Fire District — which actually does provide fire service — is taking the town of Westerly to court in a back-and-forth over the status of a path to the shore.

Read the Weekapaug Fire District’s full filing.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.