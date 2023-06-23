Savin Hill station closed Friday for stairwell maintenance

The Savin Hill station was closed Friday for staircase maintenance, the MBTA said.
The station will re-open Saturday, spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. Until then, Red Line service will continue, but trains will run through the station without stopping.
The two staircases between the lobby and the train platform were scheduled to be replaced in August, Pesaturo said.
However, the MBTA decided to close the station after structural engineering consultants who inspected the staircases Thursday evening and Friday morning recommended closing the staircases, Pesaturo said.
Crews are making repairs through the night and into the morning, Pesaturo said.
No further information was available.
