A town-by-town look at Census data on same-sex couple households in Rhode Island

The data is a first-of-its-kind look at cities and towns broken down by household type, including same-sex couples, opposite-sex couples, single households, and people with other living arrangements. The data is based on the 2020 count.

As Pride celebrations are going on around the state this month, here’s a look at new data on same-sex households in Rhode Island.

The place with the most same-sex couple households in the state: Foster, with 1.72 percent. Providence was a close second, with 1.66 percent. Portsmouth had the fewest same-sex couples, with 0.54 percent. Statewide, about 1.1 percent of households were same-sex couples, with a slightly higher number of them being married versus unmarried.

Barrington had the highest proportion of opposite-sex couple households, with 69 percent. And Newport had the highest proportion of single households, with 41 percent.

Of note, the data isn’t on sexual orientation, but on household status. NPR has a good rundown of how and why the US Census Bureau — part of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s portfolio — collected the data, and some of the questions around it.

Here is a chart with the full data from our crack data viz team:

