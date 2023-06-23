The weekend won’t be a washout, but it won’t be all that pretty, either

In terms of rainfall over the weekend, the best chance is going to come Saturday morning. This is when a batch of showers will move from the southwest towards the Northeast across southern New England.

Thick clouds in the Ohio Valley are associated with a stalled storm. This pattern is bringing high humidity to New England.

Clouds and humidity have been the main weather features as we conclude the work week. There won’t be any significant precipitation beyond a stray shower into the evening but it will feel sticky. There has been a lot of sunshine over northern New England today.

I think the most likely time for the showers is going to be from just before sunrise until just before noon. After that time, the showers will tend to end and we could even see a few glimpses of sunshine. In other words the idea that this is a washout weekend is unfounded.

Advertisement

Showers arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday across southern New England. WeatherBELL

On Sunday there is still the risk of some showers, especially west of Route 495 in the afternoon. However I expect some sunshine mixing with the clouds, warm temperatures into the ‘80s, and that ever-present humidity.

Sunday brings warm and humid conditions with sunshine and clouds. NOAA

Take a look at the image below, which shows the percentage of cloud cover for Sunday afternoon. Notice that some areas have very low percentages and indication of some sunshine. This is why sky cover will be variable on Sunday but if you want to head to the beach or plan outdoor activities I would not cancel them.

While there is a chance for showers Sunday, some areas will have plenty of sunshine as well. WeatherBELL

It’s more of the same for the new work week with humidity and warm temperatures. There’s still the chance for a few showers Monday afternoon and by Monday night and Tuesday I think the chance increases. The timing on that batch of showers will have to be worked out in the next couple of days.

One aspect of any rainfall in this type of pattern is that you can see quite a bit of rain in a short amount of time. The tropical-feeling air will breed those tropical showers.

Advertisement

For those of you who may be on Cape Cod vacationing this weekend and into next week: The worst day from a rain perspective looks to be Tuesday. Thereafter, while not perfect, I don’t see any other days with a washout potential. However you will need to keep the umbrella close at hand.

This pattern isn’t great, but we’ve seen worse.