As Biden rallies for abortion rights, conservatives a mile away are pushing a 15-week national ban

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday were endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Emily’s List. The groups are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, the groups’ leaders told the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON — President Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in the 2024 election as he collects three top-level endorsements, hosts a rally, and issues an executive order seeking to bolster access to contraception as the nation marks a year since the Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections.

“I think that President Biden has been an incredibly valuable partner, along with Vice President Harris, in fighting back against the onslaught of attacks that we have seen,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “We are heading into an election where opposition is very clear — they are pushing for a national ban. And we have an administration that has taken actual steps to protect patients and providers during this health care crisis. The choice is really clear.”

Biden and fellow Democrats have already seen the power of the issue: A majority of Americans want legalized abortion nationwide. In the leadup to the 2022 midterm elections, many political pundits dismissed the issue, but it was among the top concerns for voters, who consistently rejected efforts to restrict abortion in the states when given the chance.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said the president and the vice president were proud to have earned the support of the groups. Since the decision last year by the Supreme Court, “we have seen the horrifying impact that the extreme MAGA agenda has on women’s health,” she said, referring to former president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“MAGA Republicans promising a national abortion ban makes the stakes for reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris all the more important,” she said in a statement. She added that the organizing power of the three groups was essential to Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterms and will be again.

Biden has said he’ll work to protect reproductive health care, including enshrining abortion rights in federal law. He conveyed that message in remarks Friday at a rally with first lady Jill Biden, Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Meanwhile, just a mile from where Biden waas speaking, the Faith & Freedom Coalition is holding its annual conference, where former vice president Mike Pence urged his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to support a 15-week federal abortion ban at minimum.

Biden’s executive order aims to strengthen access to contraception, a growing concern for Democrats after some conservatives have signaled a willingness to push beyond abortion into regulation of contraception. In 2017, nearly 65 percent, or 46.9 million, of the 72.2 million girls and women ages 15 to 49 in the United States used a form of contraception.

“We’re really trying to do three separate things all related to each other,” said Jen Klein, a top Biden aide on gender policy. “The first is increased and expanded contraceptive options. The second is to lower out-of-pocket costs. And the third is to raise awareness about what options are available.”

The leading voices on abortion rights were always going to endorse the Democratic president for reelection. But the heads of the three organizations say getting out early and loudly behind Biden and Harris is important on an issue that will animate voters, despite talk that it’s no longer top of mind.

“The longer these bans are in place, the more people either will know someone who has experienced something or read a terrible story,” said Mini Timmaraju, head of NARAL Pro-Choice America. “They have to make a decision about where to go to college based on the states with the bans. They have to make a decision about whether to practice medicine based on an abortion ban. It’s permeating everyday life now, and it’s having unintended consequences.”

The consequences of restricting abortion access are quickly moving beyond ending an unwanted pregnancy into miscarriage and pregnancy care in general. Women in states with tight restrictions are increasingly unable to access care for pregnancy-related complications. Doctors facing criminal charges if they provide abortions are increasingly afraid to care for patients who aren’t sick enough yet to be considered treatable.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, 22 states have passed either a ban or highly restrictive policies on abortion. Other states, though, have expanded access to abortion care. The Biden administration has brought together leaders from all 50 states to talk strategy on how to expand access and work together to help people in more restrictive states.