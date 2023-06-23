fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

May Daniel Ellsberg’s courageous actions continue to inspire

Updated June 23, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Military analyst Daniel Ellsberg and his wife, Patricia, surrendered to federal authorities at the US courthouse in Boston, on June 28, 1971. Ellsberg, a military analyst who disclosed the secret history of American lies and deceit in the Vietnam War that came to be known as the Pentagon Papers, died on June 16, 2023, at his home in Kensington, Calif. He was 92.DONALD F. HOLWAY/NYT

I am writing to express my profound admiration for Daniel Ellsberg, who courageously exposed the deceitful practices of the US government during the Vietnam War despite great personal risk (“Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, 92,” Obituaries, June 17). His decision to leak the Pentagon Papers revealed a stark contrast between government statements and the truth they possessed about the war.

Ellsberg’s actions challenged the government’s narrative and shed light on the war’s severe consequences for both American soldiers and the Vietnamese people. Henry Kissinger’s label of Ellsberg as the “Most Dangerous Man in America” speaks volumes about the impact of his actions. Rather than being a condemnation, it emphasized Ellsberg’s unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and confronting those who sought to suppress it. Despite facing threats, legal repercussions, and personal hardships, Ellsberg remained resolute in his pursuit of justice.

Today, we recognize Ellsberg as a champion of transparency and defender of democratic values. His brave act sparked a nationwide debate on government’s role and the importance of an informed citizenry. It serves as a reminder that the responsibility to hold our leaders accountable lies not only with the media and whistleblowers, but with each engaged citizen.

In this era where the need for government accountability remains pressing, we must remember the remarkable example set by Daniel Ellsberg. May his courageous actions continue to inspire future generations to question authority, defend truth, and safeguard the values upon which our society is built.

Jagjit Singh

Los Altos, Calif.

Globe Opinion