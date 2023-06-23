Why not move the O’Bryant to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission lots?

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is coming under fire for proposing that the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston’s science-tech exam school, move from its present home to West Roxbury (“Mayor Wu shouldn’t move the O’Bryant school,” Opinion, June 20). A better idea lies only blocks away.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission is vacating its huge parking area at Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It’s probably the biggest piece of public land left in Lower Roxbury. Building a new school there would give the O’Bryant a permanent home after being shuffled from building to building over the years. It would also let the Madison Park Technical Vocational High School re-expand to the full campus it had before the school department took its academic section for the O’Bryant.