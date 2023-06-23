After wild draft night, Brad Stevens reflects on latest offseason moves

Stevens met with the media at the Auerbach Center at about 2 a.m. Friday morning to discuss these moves and other offseason matters. Here are the highlights.

The Celtics on Thursday night finalized the three-team deal that will send Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies and bring Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. The Celtics also received the 25th overall pick in Thursday night’s draft in that deal, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens used it to make a flurry of trades, eventually selecting Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh with the 39th pick and adding four future second-round choices.

Marcus Smart was drafted in 2014, prior to Stevens’s second year as head coach, and was a key part of the franchise’s revival. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Stevens choked up when he spoke about trading Smart, who came to the Auerbach Center Thursday morning to say some goodbyes and gather his belongings. He called the decision to trade the team’s longest-tenured player “really hard,” but added that the team simply needed to address its backcourt logjam.

“The greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there,” Stevens said. “And I think that everybody here feels that way [about Smart]. I think that he will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons. Obviously everybody loved the way he plays and how hard he plays, but also his work in the community. We’re all really grateful to have had Marcus in our life for as long as we’ve had and are sad to see him go, but know that he’s going to have a huge impact on a really good Memphis team.”

Porzingis’s arrival

Kristaps Porzingis will be eligible for a two-year, $72 million deal starting July 6. Nick Wass/Associated Press

It was difficult for Stevens to trade Smart, but he willingly made the deal because he thinks Porzingis could be a potent weapon. He gushed about the 7-foot-3 center, pointing out that he will be able to play with just about any combination of players.

“He can play defensively the way we want to,” Stevens said. “He’s a deterrent at the rim, and he’s a super-skilled basketball player. We didn’t post up a ton this year, but to be able to throw the ball in the post and just shoot over a switch and do it so efficiently and effectively is a big deal, let alone being able to play behind the line, shoot the ball or drive it or those types of things. He brings a lot to our team. You can envision, as I can envision, some of the lineups we can put out there size-wise right now, pretty intriguing and without dropping any skill at all. So, that’s a good thing.”

Porzingis opted in to his $36 million player option for next season to make this deal possible, and Stevens said he was hopeful that the two sides will be able to negotiate an extension. Porzingis will be eligible for a two-year, $72 million deal starting July 6.

“He’s at a point where he’s starting to, I think, really play at his best I’ve seen,” Stevens said.

Brogdon status

Malcolm Brogdon suffered a forearm strain that limited him during the playoffs. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Celtics were on the verge of sending guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers in a three-team deal for Porzingis on Wednesday before that deal crumbled due to Los Angeles’s concerns about the forearm strain that limited Brogdon during the playoffs.

Stevens declined to discuss the collapse of that trade and said it’s unclear whether Brogdon will eventually undergo surgery, but he was confident in a positive outcome.

“He’s felt better and better and better and he’s going to continue to do so and it’s going to be monitored,” Stevens said. “If they need to go in and do that [surgery], then he can choose to. But he can also choose not to in the way he’s feeling. We’re very confident that he’ll be on the court and be good.”

A wild draft night

After trading down multiple times, the Celtics eventually drafted Walsh and added the Mavericks’ 2024 second-round pick, the best of the 2025 second-round picks of the Wizards, Warriors or Pistons (top-55 protected), the best of the 2026 second-round picks of the Timberwolves, Knicks or Trail Blazers, and the Hawks’ 2027 second-round pick.

“We had a list of guys that we were really comfortable with,” Stevens said. “The guy we ended up getting was on that list. So for us when offers came in to continue to build up our assets and restock some of those that we’ve lost over the years, it made sense. We were excited that we were able to get out of tonight with more picks to be used in any variety of ways, obviously, and then a good player in Jordan.”

The Walsh pick

Jordan Walsh averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Razorbacks last season. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Walsh, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Razorbacks last season. He is a defensive menace with great athleticism, but his offensive game is unpolished.

“He’s a good prospect,” Stevens said. “He’s young. We don’t expect him to come in and take the world on fire. He has a special ability laterally with his wingspan to, like, swallow people up defensively. He really creates havoc with his arms and with his energy and with his ability to move his feet. He’s a better shooter.”

Stevens said the Celtics brought Walsh to Boston for a pair of workouts, and that his offensive skill set has potential.

“I’ve always thought his touch looked good, but he looked hesitant at times,” he said. “And so I think over time he’ll become a really good shooter who has the athleticism to finish and drive closeouts, but he’ll be ahead on the defensive end from the start.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.