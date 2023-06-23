Bobby Dalbec returns to the Red Sox, with expectations tempered

Dalbec was one of the hottest hitters in the minors, batting .296/.414/.638 with a 1.052 OPS and 18 homers in 237 plate appearances (54 games) at Triple A Worcester, which Dalbec attributes to a solid process.

The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple A Worcester after Pablo Reyes (abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

CHICAGO — Bobby Dalbec was involved in a series of moves Friday ahead of a three-game set with the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It feels good,” said Dalbec before Friday’s game. “A lot of this comes down to processing everything before I even pick up an at-bat. It’s keeping it simple. Just continuing to find what works for me. I’m trying to be good at doing those things every day. Instead of searching for new things, I can use different things to make what I already do better. I haven’t really thought about mechanics at all.”

The Sox’ decision to recall Dalbec could be viewed as overdue, considering his numbers. In a MassLive story, Dalbec said that while his mission is to be available to the big league club whenever needed, he doesn’t envision a path for him to play every day given the team’s situation. The Red Sox have invested in Triston Casas as their first baseman. Justin Turner, who has gotten more reps at first as Casas continues to adjust to the big leagues, has been a part of the first base mix, too. Rafael Devers has north of $300 million attached to his name at third.

Manager Alex Cora, who believes Dalbec is in the right mind frame, acknowledged the 27 year old’s sentiments.

“Obviously, where we’re at roster-wise, he needs to be patient,” Cora said. “I understand how it works. It’s part of it. While he’s here, he’s going to get a chance to contribute. He’s ready to go. That’s a part of being a big leaguer, a professional baseball player. He see what’s going on here. He expressed his opinion, but at the same time, he belongs to us. He’s with us and he’s been working hard to get better.”

To begin the season, the Sox experimented with Dalbec at shortstop. Cora said that that’s no longer an option. The team will instead utilize Dalbec’s versatility at third and first. With Dalbec, it’s always about taking the necessary steps toward progress.

“It’s [about] being a good teammate,” Dalbec said. “Trying to learn, and bouncing ideas off guys.”

Cora calls it on Reyes IL trip

Reyes tried his best to avoid going to the injured list, but Cora ultimately decided that was best for the shortstop. Reyes played against the Twins on Monday before missing Tuesday. He entered late in the game Wednesday as a defensive replacement, and started Thursday’s series finale before being removed after just one at-bat.

“He’s just sore,” Cora said. “He missed a game and played the next day and it didn’t really work out. He had an at-bat yesterday and he was in pain. So we took it out of his hands. Hopefully he can be back soon.”

Rookie David Hamilton, who made his major league debut Wednesday and recorded his first big league hit, got the start Friday at shortstop.

Surging Casas gets breather

Casas was out of the lineup Friday against righthander Lucas Giolito. Cora said it was just a typical off day. The Sox first baseman is beginning to heat up, batting .333/.412/.533 with a .945 OPS and a homer in his last eight games.

