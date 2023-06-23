David Hamilton’s speed, Rafael Devers’s power too much as Red Sox top reeling White Sox

Despite the White Sox having all the chances while the Red Sox’ opportunities to deliver were minimal, it was the team from Boston that cemented a 3-1 win in the first game of a three-game set.

CHICAGO — The Red Sox struck out 17 times Friday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field, which marked a season-high. They had just four hits.

Hamilton negotiated a one-out walk in the top of the third inning against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. He took off on the next pitch, swiping second base with ease.

That got Giolito thinking about Hamilton’s speed, and he attempted two pickoffs. The second tipped off second baseman Tim Anderson’s glove, rolling nearly to Luis Robert Jr. in center, allowing Hamilton to score the first run of the game in what seemed like a split second.

Advertisement

The Sox had Brayan Bello on the hill, looking to continue his promising stretch. In his eight prior starts, Bello turned in a 2.68 ERA, yielding three earned runs just once in that span.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

In the bottom half of the third, Bello surrendered a one-out single to Seby Zavala. Andrew Benintendi, spanked a ground-rule double down the right-field line before Anderson made up for his error with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Sox immediately responded in the fourth courtesy of more miscues from the White Sox, who have lost eight of their last 11.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus fumbled a simple ground ball by Masataka Yoshida. After an eight-pitch at-bat, Rafael Devers launched a hanging slider Giolito left over the heart of the plate for a homer to give the Sox a two-run lead.

It gave Bello some wiggle room. In the end, he would manage 6⅔ innings for the Sox despite some trouble with command. He walked one and hit a batter while striking out five.

Advertisement

Even though Bello was nearing 100 pitches after six frames, manager Alex Cora sent him back out for the seventh before Nick Pivetta took over with two outs.

Bello’s outing helped erase what was a light night offensively for the Red Sox, who had no answers for Giolito, who fanned 10 and relinquished just three hits and one earned run.

Though the White Sox racked up eight hits to the Sox’ four, they failed to take advantage of traffic on the bases, going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight men on base.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | June 23, 2023 Share Watch today's full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from June 23, 2023

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.