Eyeing consecutive wins, Leona Maguire grabs halfway lead at the Women’s PGA Championship

At 5-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire had her first halfway lead in a major. The former Duke star is ranked 12th in the world.

The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, the 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s, dating to the final round at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under-par 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, N.J.

Advertisement

Mel Reid (67), Xiyu Lin (71), and rookie Celine Borge (69) were tied for second, a shot ahead of first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73) and fifth-ranked Minjee Lee, who pushed herself into the hunt for the second major with a 67.

“This is uncharted territory for me,” Maguire said. “Whatever happens this week, I’m sure I’ll learn a lot, and just sort of taking it one day at a time. I think this golf course demands that. I think you can’t think more than one shot ahead, let alone a hole or a round ahead.”

The Lower Course at Baltusrol has been the big winner this week. Through two rounds there were only 15 players under par and some of the biggest names in women’s golf won’t be around for the weekend, missing the cut at 5 over.

Still in contention are first-time winner Ruoning Yin at 2 under, plus two-time major winner Brooke Henderson, top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Celine Boutier, Gina Kim, Allisen Corpuz, and Mina Harigae, all at 1 under.

Rose Zhang, who burst onto the women’s golf scene with a win at Mizuho in her first event as a professional, struggled and needed a birdie on her last hole to finish with a 74.

Advertisement

Among those who missed the cut were No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 4 Lilia Vu, No. 6 Atthaya Thitikul and No. 9 Georgia Hall. Lexi Thompson, ranked No. 9, needed four straight birdies late in her round to get to 4 over.

European — Daniel Hillier took a one-shot lead in the second round of the BMW International Open ahead of a player making his debut on the European tour on Friday.

Hillier, a New Zealander, shot a 5-under 67 with five birdies — three of them on consecutive holes — and no bogeys in windy conditions to move into the lead. He was at 9 under overall in Munich.

“It helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life, so you learn to navigate your way around it,” Hillier said.

In second place was Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, a Danish golfer who was at his first European tour event thanks to an invite. He finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday to total 8 under.

“Yesterday, when I was starting I was quite nervous but I know I have my game,” he said. “I’ve done a really good job of staying right in the present. I have hit a couple of loose shots here and there, but I’ve been able to recover and just kind of move on. My putter really started to heat up today, I made some nice putts, and just happy to be where I’m at right now.”

Advertisement

Joost Luiten was two strokes off the lead after carding the best round of the day, 66, in a five-way tie of players on 6 under for the tournament.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari started the day with a share of the first-round lead but shot a 2-over 74 and fell five shots back.