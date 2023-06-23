Getting Bob Cousy’s take on a busy week for the Celtics, and other thoughts

One of the above is 94-year-old Bob Cousy, who won six championships and was the NBA’s MVP in 1957. I reached out to the Cooz after Smart was dealt to the Grizzlies in a midnight deal late Wednesday.

▪ Smart played 581 regular-season games in his nine seasons in the Boston backcourt. Other than Don Chaney, every Celtic guard who played more games than Smart has his number hanging over the parquet floor.

Like just about every Celtics fan, Cousy has mixed feelings about Smart.

“I liked Smart,” said Mr. Basketball. “I didn’t like some of the things he did. He thought he was a point guard when he was not. His mind was more to create opportunities for himself. In my judgment, point guards have to come across midcourt thinking, ‘How am I going to set one of the other guys up?’ That was never his thing.

“You would think he would wake up one morning and say, ‘I wonder why I’m always open at crucial times?’

“But with that said, I would always have him in the game because he does so much more. He does intangible things. With guys who played with his intensity, you just can’t measure the effect that has on the other four people. So I could have been reluctant to let him go.”

Red Auerbach would have loved Smart. This is why it was so hard for Brad Stevens to let Smart go.

We don’t know what else Stevens will do, but for now Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White project as Boston’s big-minute guards.

“I like both of those guys,” said Cousy. “I like Brogdon and always have. I started watching him when he was in college [Virginia].

“White is a solid player that does everything in a quiet, efficient way every night. This year he did some things defensively that added to the résumé. He touches all the bases. You could play White 48 minutes and he’s not going to hurt you. He’s such an adjustable player. He goes out there and does his job.

“Same with Brogdon up until he hurt himself. So I’m happy we kept those two.”

Kristaps Porzingis?

“To me, it’s another big guy who shoots threes,” said Cousy. “That’s the game now. The analytics tell them to shoot threes as the first option. And now we have another big guy who shoots them.

“Yes, it lengthens the floor and makes it easier for the penetrators. And that was our first and second option — take it to the basket. The option to take the three is always going to be there, so why would you take it as the first option?”

The big fail in Game 7 against the Heat prompted this week’s shakeup by the Celtics.

“I’m still shaking my head,” Cousy said. “Generally, the best team wins in basketball. Baseball you can get a hot pitcher and hockey you can get the hot goalie, but basketball 90 percent of the time the best team simply wins because both teams come to the table with the same sense of urgency and intensity. But for the Celtics to poop their pants the way they did for that whole series …”

Cousy questions the wisdom of trusting this team to first-year head coaches in back-to-back seasons.

“I know it’s not fair for me to make judgments from 40 miles away with one foot in the [expletive] grave,” he said. “But for them, two years in a row, to put a $4 billion asset in the hands of a 44-year-old man one year [Ime Udoka], who they discovered likes girls — why didn’t they discover that in the vetting process? — and then turn around and compound that by putting it in the hands of a 33-year-old man [Joe Mazzulla] …

“I’m sure they’re both great guys and they may become the best coaches in the history of the league. But at 44 and 33, they don’t know now. That had something to do with it. From what I can tell, the players liked them, but to have the kinds of breakdowns that team had, there’s got to be a reason for it.

“It’s OK for a coach to take an emotional timeout in the playoffs and use harsh words. There’s got to be a level of respect where the players at least absorb the words. Today’s players don’t give their respect easily to the 33-year-old. I think that had a lot to do with it.”

The Celtics addressed this by hiring Sam Cassell, Charles Lee, and Phil Pressey to provide sage advice from the bench. Now they have moved on from Marcus Smart.

And the offseason is still very young.

▪ Quiz: Name 10 Celtics draft picks over the last 60 years who went on to earn NBA All-Rookie first-team status (answer below).

▪ Attorney Rosemary Scapicchio does all of us a disservice with her straw-man race-card defense of Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. It diminishes the importance of racial issues and harms those who truly are victims of racial profiling.

That’s not the case with Jones. He is alleged to have tried to take loaded weapons through security at Logan Airport, and that has nothing to do with being a Black man. Scapicchio’s charge that folks in the media called Jones a “thug” is false. A handful of Twitter nitwits do not constitute “the media.” These are no-name social media cowards, no different from kids who scrawl horrible things on bathroom walls.

Scapicchio must not have much if this is all she has.

As for the Patriots … Remember when Bob (“I want everybody to like me”) Kraft said he was “duped” by Aaron Hernandez? Where’s Bob now? Time for Bob to make a decision that should be easy if he still insists there is a “Patriot Way.”

▪ Here’s Curt Schilling on Fox News with Jesse Watters last weekend: “We’re watching them [the left] gut our nation from the inside out, and I don’t know where the rubber’s going to meet the road. It’s true sacrifice. When you look at the young men that signed the Constitution, they sacrificed everything to come out from under a tyrannical government, and eventually at some point there was a man in Concord who decided he was going to pull the trigger. And I feel like we’re getting back to a point where somebody’s going to have to pull a trigger.”

When Watters said, “I’m going to assume you mean pull the trigger metaphorically,” Schilling said, “Absolutely. Well, no. It doesn’t matter if I say metaphorically, because they’re going to run with that quote no matter how I put it.”

▪ Good news: Whitman-Hanson/Boston College alum Kristie Mewis is on our Women’s World Cup team. Bad news: another year of reading about insufferable glory hog Megan Rapinoe.

▪ Triston Casas does not lack confidence. After helping the Red Sox sweep the Yankees, he went on WEEI and stated, “I think I’m a difference-maker,” and when asked about his defense at first base, he said, “My footwork is immaculate.”

▪ In all seriousness, what does it take to get assessed an error by official scorers at Fenway these days?

▪ The Reds went into their weekend series vs. the Braves with 11 consecutive wins, their most since 1957. It’s hard to believe the Big Red Machine of the 1970s never won 11 in a row.

▪ Still can’t believe the Patriots aren’t playing the Giants in the preseason. That’s a tradition like no other.

▪ Also can’t believe Jeff Green got a championship ring with the Denver Nuggets. Green has had a long, much-traveled career. Danny Ainge blew up the 2011 Celtics’ championship hopes when he traded Kendrick Perkins for Green as the window was starting to close for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

Jeff Green won a championship with Denver in his 16th season in the NBA. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

▪ Gregg Berhalter, best known here as the godson of Carl Yastrzemski, has been reappointed as head coach of the US men’s national soccer team. Meanwhile, we have Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, who led his team to the championship of Serie A, then elected to take a year off to work on his farm in Tuscany. Almost Lassoesque.

▪ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette is believed to be considering former Bruin Marc Savard as a member of his staff. Savard was an assistant coach for the Blues when they beat the Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

▪ Tom Friend’s Peter Gammons profile in the Sports Business Journal is a must-read. Somebody should write a book on the parallel careers of Globe giants Gammons and Bob Ryan.

▪ RIP former Yankees pitcher George Frazier, who died at the age of 68 in Oklahoma last week. Frazier lost three games for the Yankees in the 1981 World Series, becoming the first pitcher to lose three in a single Series since the White Sox’ Lefty Williams in 1919.

Those White Sox, of course, were trying to lose, and Williams was one of the Eight Men Out when Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis dropped the hammer after details of the Black Sox scandal leaked.

▪ Alex Cora is going to be annoyed when somebody tells him that the Red Sox have to play the Mets on “Sunday Night Baseball” July 23.

▪ Congrats to Taunton High School for winning both boys’ baseball and girls’ softball Division 1 state championships. Bella Bourque, an eighth-grade softball player for Taunton’s varsity team, is the daughter of boys’ baseball coach Blair Bourque.

▪ Best wishes to Jen Allard, winningest softball coach in Ivy League history, who is headed to the University of Pittsburgh after a 28-year run with Harvard.

Quiz answer: John Havlicek, Jo Jo White, Dave Cowens, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dee Brown, Antoine Walker, Ron Mercer, Paul Pierce, Jayson Tatum.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.