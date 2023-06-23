What to know about Jordan Walsh, the Celtics’ only pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Walsh, 19, was a five-star recruit from the Dallas area before having an up-and-down freshman season with the Razorbacks.

With the 38th overall pick, the Celtics selected Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh .

After doing his best impression of Bill Belichick with multiple trade-downs in the NBA Draft on Thursday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens finally made a selection with one of Boston’s second-round picks.

Walsh is a raw prospect, but his strengths on the court could see him develop into an effective role player at the next level.

Here are five things to know about Boston’s draft pick:

Advertisement

Walsh should provide energy and stout defense

Walsh might need to polish his overall game before he takes the next step as a regular contributor in the pros, but his energy and defensive intensity stood out throughout his freshman season. With a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a 6-foot-7 frame, Walsh is a versatile defender who flies all over the court, slows down players on the perimeter and is not afraid to scrap in the paint.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

During ESPN’s broadcast on Thursday, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas noted that Walsh allowed 34 percent shooting as a primary defender in college.

If his game rounds out, Walsh could establish himself as a tireless defender and spark plug off the bench who makes winning plays for his team thanks to a high motor, second-effort sequences, and scrappy play.

Walsh needs to work on his offense

Walsh might only carve out dependable minutes if he becomes a more effective threat on offense.

He did plenty of damage in transition in college, but easy lobs and layups will be much harder to come by in Portland, Maine, with the Celtics’ G League team, and in Boston.

Walsh has sound shooting form, but that didn’t lead to tangible results at Arkansas. He averaged 7.1 points per game in his one season, making 27.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Advertisement

Walsh’s sound mechanics offer hope that he can develop into a dependable 3-and-D threat.

The Ringer’s draft profile on Walsh tabbed him as having shades of a “supercharged Jae Crowder.” But a smooth shooting form doesn’t mean all that much if you don’t consistently sink shots from deep.

Walsh struggled to find his role at Arkansas

A highly touted prospect coming out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, Walsh spent the majority of his freshman season trying to settle into a defined spot on a talented Razorbacks squad.

On a team that also featured first-round picks Anthony Black (selected No. 6 overall by Orlando) and Nick Smith Jr. (No. 27, Charlotte), Walsh logged the sixth-most minutes on the team, starting 22 of his team’s 35 games.

With players like Black and Ricky Council IV shouldering most of the scoring burden for Arkansas, Walsh had to reshuffle his game in the college ranks — a far cry from the role he took on as a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American in 2022.

Still, Walsh played a key role in his team’s run to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including an upset win over No. 1 Kansas.

With Arkansas undergoing plenty of turnover, Walsh likely could have put himself in the conversation as a first-round target in 2024 if he returned to the Razorbacks in a featured spot as a sophomore. Instead, Walsh will build his game within the Celtics’ organization.

Advertisement

Walsh’s energy on the court led to bad habits

Walsh’s nonstop motor often led to the wing routinely winning 50-50 balls with diving plays and scraps for offensive rebounds.

But that high-octane energy also got him in foul trouble. Of his 35 games last season, he fouled out of eight.

Harnessing that defensive intensity without racking up reach-in fouls and other infractions will be one of the many learning curves that Walsh will face.

Walsh has raised awareness about alopecia

From an early age, Walsh has dealt with alopecia — a condition in which an individual’s immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss. It causes patches of hair to fall out and not grow back.

Walsh is one of many pro athletes who have had alopecia, including former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Walsh has served as a resource for others who are dealing with it. In October, Walsh and Arkansas women’s basketball guard Rylee Langerman, who also has alopecia, helped celebrate the release of “Beanies, Ball Caps, and Being Bald,” a book that details the story of a boy from Arkansas dealing with alopecia.

Smart out, Porzingis in: Celtics make blockbuster trade Share Segun Oduolowu and Boston Globe Today: Sports host Chris Gasper break down the Celtics massive trade that sent Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis to Boston

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.