New Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart says goodbye to Boston on social media

“I came to Boston as a naive kid from Dallas not really knowing what to expect,” wrote Smart, whom the Celtics drafted No. 6 overall out of Oklahoma State in 2014.

Smart, who was the longest-tenured Celtic, was traded to Memphis late Wednesday night in a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

“Boston, you are a very special place to me. I grew up here and met some of my friends here. I’ll never forget my time here. Ultimately we didn’t get that 18th banner but I’m VERY VERY proud of the success we had.”

The scrappy point guard became a fan favorite in Boston, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 while leading Boston to its first Finals appearance since the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era.

He further endeared himself to Celtics fans as an active member of the community. He often dyed his hair green, especially during the playoffs.

“I’m going to miss so many things about Boston,” Smart said, “but mainly my teammates, fans, and kids and our hospital charity work.”

Smart was active at community and charity events throughout his time in Boston. Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

A league source told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach that news of the trade was a “gut punch” to Smart, who was hurt that the Celtics chose to part ways with him out of all the guards on the roster.

Smart’s defensive statistics nosedived this past season, however, leading to concerns about whether the 29-year-old’s rugged style of play would take its toll in the coming years. His occasional lapses in the judgement on the court — Smart averaged 2.3 turnovers a game this past season, second-most in his career — also made him a polarizing figure for Celtics nation.

Talking to media following last night’s draft, Celtics president of basketball of operations Brad Stevens choked up when talking about trading Smart, who arrived prior to Stevens’s second season as Boston’s head coach.

Stevens originally tried to trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers to acquire Porzingis from Washington, but Los Angeles pulled out of the deal over concerns about the forearm strain that limited Brogdon during the playoffs.

The Grizzlies wanted Smart, who will provide veteran leadership to a talented lineup headlined by troubled young star Ja Morant, and Stevens was forced to part with the heartbeat of Celtics teams that reached the conference finals in three of the last four seasons.

“The greatest legacy you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there,” Stevens said of Smart. “And I think that everybody here feels that way.”

