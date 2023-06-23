Game 77: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

After splitting a four-game series at Minnesota, the Red Sox will conclude their road trip with a three-game series with the White Sox beginning on Friday.
In the finale against the Twins, the Sox bats were silent, managing just three singles as Minnesota’s Joe Ryan went the distance to hand them a 6-0 loss. The Sox had scored four or more runs and had 39 extra base hits in their previous eight games.
They’ll look to get back on track and snap a two-game losing streak against a White Sox team that has lost eight of its last 11 games to dip 12 games below .500.
Lineups
RED SOX (39-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA)
WHITE SOX (32-44): TBA
Pitching: RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Giolito: Rafael Devers 1-8, Adam Duvall 1-3, Caleb Hamilton 0-0, Kiké Hernández 2-5
White Sox vs. Bello: Has not faced any White Sox batters
Stat of the day: In his last nine starts, Bello has a 2.60 ERA and has allowed no more than two earned runs in eight of those outings.
Notes: After splitting with the Twins, the Red Sox are 13-9-2 in series play. … Justin Turner has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games at 20 of 48 (.417). … Bello has pitched at least seven innings in three of his past five starts. In his most recent outing, he struck out a career-high eight batters in seven innings in a 4-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday. … In five starts against the Red Sox, Giolito is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 innings.
