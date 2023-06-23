Game 77: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

After splitting a four-game series at Minnesota, the Red Sox will conclude their road trip with a three-game series with the White Sox beginning on Friday.

In the finale against the Twins, the Sox bats were silent, managing just three singles as Minnesota’s Joe Ryan went the distance to hand them a 6-0 loss. The Sox had scored four or more runs and had 39 extra base hits in their previous eight games.

They’ll look to get back on track and snap a two-game losing streak against a White Sox team that has lost eight of its last 11 games to dip 12 games below .500.