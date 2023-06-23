‘A dream come true’: Haverhill’s Rob Font added to UFC 292 card at TD Garden

It will be Font’s third time fighting at TD Garden, and his first since he defeated Thomas Almeida by TKO at UFC 220 on Jan. 20, 2018. He also won in his first event, defeating Joey Gomez by TKO on Jan. 17, 2016. Font is ranked seventh in the division, and Yadong is eighth.

Haverhill resident Rob Font (20-6) has been added to the Aug. 19 card at TD Garden and will face Song Yadong (20-7) in a bantamweight bout scheduled for three rounds.

There will be some local flavor in the octagon at UFC 292.

“From my point of view, it is a dream come true,” said Font’s manager, Tyson Chartier. “Rob’s worked hard over the last nine years in the UFC so to get a third fight at the Garden is a really cool experience for him and I’m excited to see him perform at home once again.

“We expect the crowd to give us a big pop.”

Font is coming off an impressive victory over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 on April 8, finishing the young prospect by TKO in the first round. He is the only New England-based fighter on the card.

Rob Font celebrated with manager Tyson Chartier and the rest of his team after defeating Adrian Yanez at UFC 287. Matias J. Ocner/Associated Press

It is one of four bantamweight bouts on a stacked card that will feature Aljamain Sterling defending his title against No. 2-ranked contender Sean “Suga” O’Malley (16-1) in the main event.

Former division champion Henry Cejudo (16-3-0), ranked No. 3, will face No. 6 Marlon “Chito” Vera (20-8-1). Both fighters are coming off split-decision losses, with Cejudo edged out by Sterling at UFC 288 on May 6, while Vera came up short to Cory Sandhagen on March 25.

Another former bantamweight title holder, Cody Garbrandt (13-5), will take on Mario Bautista (12-2).

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3) will look to defend her title against No. 4 Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) in the co-headliner.

Legendary middleweight Chris Weidman (15-6) makes his return to the octagon for the first time since he broke his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. The former champion will face Brad Tavares (19-9).

Other fights that have been announced:

▪ No. 8 Geoff Neal (15-5) vs. No. 13 Ian Machado Garry (12-0) in a matchup of welterweights.

▪ Two more middleweight fights, with Andre Petroski (9-2) squaring off with Gerald Meerschaert (35-16), and Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) meeting Denis Tiuliulin (11-7).

▪ Two women’s flyweight bouts, with No. 13 Andrea Lee (13-7) set to face Natalia Silva (15-5-1); and Karine Silva (16-4) matching up with Maryna Moroz (11-4).









