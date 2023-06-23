Watch: Celtics trade fallout, NHL draft preview, and Jack Jones’s legal situation

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Jim McBride and Chad Finn joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hottest topics in the Boston sports scene.

Finn, McBride, and Gasper break down the Celtics’ trade for Kristaps Porzingis and the departure of Marcus Smart. They also talk about next week’s NHL Awards and the NHL Draft, and let us know what to expect from the Bruins.

Plus, learn more about Jack Jones’s legal situation in the wake of his arrest last week, and what will happen to his future with the Patriots.