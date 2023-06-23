Watch: Celtics trade fallout, NHL draft preview, and Jack Jones’s legal situation

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Jim McBride and Chad Finn joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hottest topics in the Boston sports scene.
Finn, McBride, and Gasper break down the Celtics’ trade for Kristaps Porzingis and the departure of Marcus Smart. They also talk about next week’s NHL Awards and the NHL Draft, and let us know what to expect from the Bruins.
Plus, learn more about Jack Jones’s legal situation in the wake of his arrest last week, and what will happen to his future with the Patriots.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.