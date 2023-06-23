Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected in violent attacks in Palestinian towns

JERUSALEM — Israel’s security agency said Friday it had detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in mass rampages through Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank this week following the killing of four Israelis.
While rights groups welcomed the arrests, the small number of suspects — given the scale of the attacks — revived criticism of the wider lack of accountability for Israeli settlers.
“The rule is impunity from justice,” said Roy Yellin, of the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel’s Shin Bet security agency did not identify the three detained Israelis.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters he hoped “that there will be enforcement, that there will be law.” He said he expected police to make more arrests.
Advertisement
Over the past three days, Jewish settlers have torched and vandalized dozens of Palestinian homes and cars throughout the West Bank in retaliation for Wednesday’s Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis. Their ferocity echoed a deadly settler rampage in February in the northern Palestinian town of Hawara. Some Israeli settlers were detained following that attack, but swiftly released without indictments.
The Israeli rights group Yesh Din on Friday described the arrests as “a drop in the ocean.” The group has documented the burning of at least 30 Palestinian homes, 60 cars, a gas station, multiple shops, a mosque, and a school throughout northern West Bank villages this week. The number of homes and cars burned or vandalized, it acknowledged, is probably higher.