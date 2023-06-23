Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected in violent attacks in Palestinian towns

JERUSALEM — Israel’s security agency said Friday it had detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in mass rampages through Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank this week following the killing of four Israelis.

While rights groups welcomed the arrests, the small number of suspects — given the scale of the attacks — revived criticism of the wider lack of accountability for Israeli settlers.

“The rule is impunity from justice,” said Roy Yellin, of the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.