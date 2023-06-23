South African authorities say 31 illegal miners killed in explosion in May, only now coming to light

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 31 people were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft in South Africa that happened last month but was only now coming to light, authorities said Friday.

The suspected illegal miners were believed to have been killed on May 18 and most of their bodies were still underground, South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said.

Authorities were being prevented from sending a search team into the mine to retrieve bodies because there were still dangerously high levels of methane gas in the shaft, the department said in a statement.