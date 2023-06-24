18-year-old charged with stabbing three other teens in Middleborough

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with stabbing three teens early Saturday morning in Middleborough, according to police.

Jayden Wainwright, of Middleborough, was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Middleborough police said in a statement. He is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction, with bail set at $25,000, according to the statement.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 12:05 a.m. Saturday reporting multiple stabbings in the area where power lines cross over Wall Street, police said in the statement.