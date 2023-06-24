18-year-old charged with stabbing three other teens in Middleborough

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with stabbing three teens early Saturday morning in Middleborough, according to police.
Jayden Wainwright, of Middleborough, was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Middleborough police said in a statement. He is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction, with bail set at $25,000, according to the statement.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 12:05 a.m. Saturday reporting multiple stabbings in the area where power lines cross over Wall Street, police said in the statement.
At the scene, police said they found two injured 19-year-old men from Carver. One who had multiple stab wounds on his torso was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition; the other with stab wounds on his leg was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
A “private citizen” took the third victim, a 15-year-old boy from Middleborough with a stab wound on his leg, to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, according to the statement. That person arrived at the scene before police, Robert Mills, spokesperson for Middleborough police, said in an e-mail.
Wainwright was taken into custody following an investigation, police said. Additional arrests and charges “may be forthcoming,” police said.
Wainwright is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court, the statement said.
