Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Dracut

A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole in Dracut early Saturday morning, police said.

The man, who was from Lowell, was riding the motorcycle on Lakeview Avenue in the area of Old Road when he crashed at about 12:15 a.m., Dracut police said in a statement.

The motorcycle came to a rest off the side of the road after striking the utility pole.