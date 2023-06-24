Boston school inequities block pathways, crush spirits

Re “What exactly is fair about this?” (Page A1, June 18): I have been a faithful reader of the Globe since moving to the area more than 40 years ago, with my heart in social justice in metro Boston, the United States, and abroad. I lived in Boston in the past and worked as a social worker all over the city and in surrounding areas, with young children and families. About once a year I’m moved to tears, and Deanna Pan’s story about the great divide between the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and the city’s exam schools pushed me over the edge.

It’s particularly infuriating that though the problems with Boston Public Schools are longstanding and complex, they continue to be seen as intractable despite many brilliant teachers, administrators, and leaders. Thank you for pointing out some of the systemwide issues, the downstream consequences for schools such as the Burke, and the impact on students.

All children are our most precious resource. Public officials, both elected and appointed, need to always plan with equity at the forefront.

Susan Kessler

Stoneham









Students need fun for some very serious reasons

I appreciated that Deanna Pan’s excellent article on Boston’s high schools focused not just on discrepancies in academic offerings, graduation rates, and college matriculation but also on unequal access to fun. The importance of fun is something that’s often lost in conversations about education and other policies affecting children.

Yes, children may be future workers, future voters, future parents, future leaders — and we should prepare them for those roles. But kids are also kids, and they should have fun, not just because it will make them more likely to show up to school or help them develop social skills but because ensuring that kids experience joy is a valuable end in and of itself.

Garrett Casey

Jamaica Plain





Poverty corrodes aspiration. The very notion of ‘choosing’ a school is a lie.

In “What exactly is fair about this?” the issue of school choice is raised again and again. Improving the school choice system is a major requirement of the state’s improvement plan for the Boston schools. The assumption is that low-income families will start to participate if the system is structured better, becomes more transparent, or provides some incentives. But any choice system will be stymied by poverty. Poverty corrodes aspiration, and aspiration is essential in order for people to make choices with any kind of agency.

Listen to Jeremiah E. Burke High School junior Justis Porter, whose experiences are portrayed extensively in the article. She didn’t select that particular high school because she didn’t believe in herself; rather, as reporter Deanna Pan writes, she was crushed by the death of her mother, and she felt it was too late to consider applying to an exam school.

These problems are all too familiar for many families stuck in poverty. Close to half of the Black families in Boston do not participate in school choice. Many of the choosers have left town to go to other districts.

In the article, Hardin Coleman, a former School Committee member and dean emeritus of Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, urges that we go back to neighborhood schools. In other words: Get rid of choice. Not a bad idea.

Robert Hildreth

Boston

The writer is the founder of the Hildreth Institute and La Vida Scholars.









East Boston is an example of the value of a neighborhood school, the failure of busing

The article in Sunday’s Globe was informative and disturbing. While it was focused on the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and its limitations, it mentioned the success of East Boston High School. Why? Because of its example as having been exempt from busing, a policy that tore this city apart and achieved nothing. Local parents have been involved in East Boston High and have taken an interest in its success.

Now white students account for about 15 percent of the city’s student body, so the only thing busing did was cause white families to flee, thus defeating the goal of racial equity and integration. Busing itself, often troublesome, accounts for almost 10 percent of the school department budget. Parents are hard-pressed to be involved in their child’s education and the life of the school when it might take over an hour to get there for meetings and other events.

With the amount of money spent per student, Boston schools should excel, but they do not.

I’d suggest revisiting school choice. Get all neighborhood schools up to a standard of excellence with continual parent involvement and keep kids close to home in their community.

Education is the great equalizer, but we need kids, parents, the school department, and Mayor Michelle Wu to work together to achieve that laudable goal.

Laura Logue Rood

Boston