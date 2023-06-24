The mighty Latino institute punching above its weight

The Gastón Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston is truly one of the best-kept secrets in the state.

Officially named The Mauricio Gastón Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy, it’s the only research body in the Commonwealth that churns out and contextualizes data about the area’s growing Latino population with the ultimate goal to inform and shape public policy.

“All of our work is free (to the public) because we were founded by the state Legislature to provide this public service,” Lorna Rivera, the institute’s director, said in an interview.

But it seems like the institute’s research, which includes periodic demographic profiles of selected Latino subgroups in the state and where they live in the state, is underutilized to drive policy.

Consider the institute’s latest reports, which include compelling statistics like the share of Latino workers 16 and older with limited English proficiency — 35 percent. Or that Dominicans and Guatemalans are more likely to have limited English proficiency. I don’t mean to shame these subgroups by highlighting this particular statistic — on the contrary. It should serve as a valuable insight to make English as a second language classes more accessible to these Latino populations.

That’s just one key data point, but there are many more gems in the Gastón Institute’s reports that reveal in detail the makeup of Latinos in the state that lawmakers should pay attention to. Another example that Rivera pointed out: A recent report on Latino veterans revealed metrics that show how well they’re doing. “They’re middle class, they’re homeowners,” she said.

What’s striking is that aside from Rivera, the institute has only two staff members and an annual budget of $250,000. Rivera said the Gastón used to have a dedicated earmark but over the years, “with budget cuts to the UMass system and the elimination of earmarks about a decade ago,” the institute has been reduced in size.

And yet, the Gastón is a mighty research institute that manages to punch above its weight. And lawmakers should periodically be reminded of the rich output the institute produces.

