After three-year wait, Cubs clip Cardinals in London in front of nearly 55,000 fans

Wainwright was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. He allowed 11 hits and a season-high seven runs in the shortest of his nine starts this season.

Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright (3-2) pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game.

Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight, and the Cubs beat the Cardinals, 9-1, on Saturday night in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to London.

The Cubs, who have won nine of 10, had more hits (14) than swings and misses (10). St. Louis, last in the NL Central at 31-45, lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Advertisement

A crowd of 54,662, MLB’s largest this season, filled London Stadium.

Severino, Yankees blank Rangers

Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth, and the Yankees beat the Rangers, 1-0, in New York after Aaron Judge said he isn’t close to returning from an injured right toe.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace Judge, who said before the game he has a torn ligament in his toe that causes pain while walking.

McKinney hit his fourth-inning drive off Jon Gray (6-3) as New York won with just four hits.

Luis Severino (1-2) allowed five hits in six innings, and four relievers finished the Yankees fifth shutout. Marinaccio picked up his second save.

Reds’ 12-game win streak snapped

Cincinnati’s longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as Atlanta prevailed, 7-6, in an eight-homer slugfest. Each team homered four times.

Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft (3-6), who allowed three long balls for the first time in 33 big league starts. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young as the Braves won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Advertisement

Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers.

Michael Tonkin (2-0) pitched 2⅓ hitless innings for the Braves, who won eight in a row before losing Friday’s series opener.

Orioles walk off Mariners in extras

Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Orioles beat Seattle, 6-4, in Baltimore.

McKenna entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth, when the Orioles were trying to protect a one-run lead. But Baltimore had to play on after Mike Ford hit a tying solo homer off closer Félix Bautista with Seattle down to its last out.

In the 10th, Mike Baumann (5-0) retired J.P. Crawford on a grounder to the pitcher and then struck out Julio Rodríguez and Ty France. In the bottom half, McKenna hit a drive to right-center off Justin Topa (1-3) for his second homer of the year.

Ford homered twice for Seattle, and Crawford and Rodríguez also hit solo shots.

Anthony Santander had a solo homer among his four hits for the Orioles. Aaron Hicks also went deep for Baltimore.

Lowly Royals beat Rays

Jordan Lyles ended a 15-game winless streak and the Royals beat the Rays, 9-4, in St. Petersburgh, Fla., for their second win in three days against the team with the best record in the majors.

Advertisement

Lyles (1-11) allowed four runs and eight hits over six innings. It was his first victory since his final start last year on Sept. 30 while playing for the Orioles.

Drew Waters, Freddy Fermín, and Edward Olivares homered for the Royals, who have the second-worst record in the majors at 22-55.

Tampa Bay (53-27) is 5-7 over its last 12 games, including two losses to Oakland, which has the worst record in the MLB.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco returned after being benched for two games for how he was handled frustrating situations this season and hit a 417-foot solo homer during a two-run first. He added an RBI single in a two-run second.

Blue Jays power past Athletics

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit two-run homers, José Berríos pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts, and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics, 7-3, for the ninth time in 11 games at the Rogers Centre.

Guerrero homered at home for the second straight day after going 32 games without clearing the fence. He reached base four times and drove in three runs.

Berríos (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out eight, one shy of his season high. Jordan Romano struck out Ryan Noda to strand runners at second and third, earning his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Astros reunite with former prospect Singleton

The Astros have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple A Sugar Land, three days after he was cut loose by the Brewers. The 31-year-old was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Houston organization from 2011-17 . . . The next start for Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pushed back a couple of days after leaving Thursday’s game against the Royals in the fourth inning due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan leads the majors with 11 wins and a 2.23 ERA. Originally set to start Wednesday at Arizona, the 26-year-old lefthander will take the mound Friday against Seattle . . . Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of hip tightness. Flaherty (15 starts, 4-5, 4.95 ERA) had been set to face the Cubs at London Stadium . . . The Blue Jays put righthander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list because of a right shoulder impingement and recalled righthander Bowden Francis from Triple A Buffalo. Cimber is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and one save in two chances in 22 games . . . The Rangers placed reliever José Leclerc on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right ankle, a day after the righthander was hurt during batting practice. Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season . . . Righthander Chad Kuhl was cut by the Nationals when the team recalled righthander Paolo Espino from Triple A Rochester. The 30-year-old Kuhl went to spring training with a minor league contract and was put on the major league roster on Opening Day, getting a $2 million salary while in the major leagues. He was 0-4 with a 8.45 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances and five starts.

Advertisement