Boston Renegades running back Ruth Matta (22) takes a handoff from quareterback Allison Cahill during the first of Boston's runaway 70-14 rout of the D.C. Divas in a Women's Football Alliance playoff game Saturday at Harry della Russo Stadium in Revere. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Allison Cahill threw for four touchdowns, Ruth Matta rushed for three TDs and Vanessa Bayer converted all eight of her point-after attempts as the Boston Renegades routed the D.C. Divas, 70-14, in a Women’s Football Alliance playoff game Saturday night at Harry della Russo Stadium in Revere.