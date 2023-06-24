Brayan Bello intends to be an ace, and for these Red Sox, the future is already starting to unfold

That’s how long it’s been. Buchholz was drafted in 2005, and in the years since, the Red Sox haven’t been able to develop a starter of any note. They’ve had different general managers, scouting directors, farm directors, and pitching coaches, all to no avail.

For a few years, Buchholz has been the answer to the question, “When was the last time the Red Sox developed a good starting pitcher?”

CHICAGO — Clay Buchholz is 38. He’s been retired from baseball for four years and lives in Texas, raising his kids and playing golf with John Lackey, one of his neighbors.

Has that finally changed?

Brayan Bello allowed one run over 6⅔ innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in a game the Red Sox won, 3-1.

On a night the Red Sox were held to four hits and struck out 17 times, Bello lifted them up. That’s what aces do, and that’s how the 24-year-old righthander from the Dominican Republic sees himself.

“Of course,” Bello said via translator Carlos Villoria-Benitez. “My goal is to be one of the best pitchers in the organization and that God will give me the opportunity in the future to be an ace.”

We’re seeing the future start to unfold this season. Bello is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA over 12 starts. Take away his first of the season, when Bello came off the injured list and gave up five runs over 2⅔ innings against the Angels, and his ERA is 2.70.

He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts and hasn’t allowed a home run since May 23.

“It’s good and he’s getting better,” manager Alex Cora said.

Prior to Friday, all but one of Bello’s starts this season have come on at least one extra day of rest. The Sox have been understandably careful with him, but will need more from him if they are to realistically contend for a playoff berth.

Bello showed he was ready, using a five-pitch mix that included a cutter for the first time this season. He scattered six hits, walked one, and struck out five to beat Chicago ace Lucas Giolito. The White Sox were 0 for 6 with a sacrifice fly against Bello with runners in scoring position. When he needed to make pitches, he did.

With the Red Sox up by two runs, Eloy Jiménez doubled with one out in the sixth inning. Bello struck out Andrew Vaughn on four pitches, the last a beautiful changeup that he swung through. Then, he needed two pitches to retire Gavin Sheets on a foul popup.

“I’m trying to get quick outs. I’m not trying to strike out everybody,” Bello said.

With a runner on first and two outs in the seventh inning, Cora lifted Bello after 104 pitches rather than have him face Andrew Benintendi, who had doubled twice.

“He wants to go deep in the game,” Cora said. “I know he was disappointed I took him out there.”

Which is what you want at a time in the game when too many starters are satisfied with turning a lineup over twice.

“He understands how it works. He wants to be really, really good,” Cora said.

The only mistake Bello made was in the fifth inning, when he looked at the wrong side of the scoreboard and thought his pitch count was soaring. But that was Giolito’s count and Cora set him straight.

“I was stressing out,” Bello said.

For teammate James Paxton, Bello’s confidence stands out more than any one pitch.

“He’s a really good competitor. You can see him learning with each start and getting better and better,” Paxton said. “His confidence is high and at his age, that’s what makes all the difference.”

Bello worked with Pedro Martinez over the winter and they exchange text messages on occasion.

“It’s something that is on and off,” Bello said. “He will reach out to give me advice on something that went well or something that I need to improve on.”

A 24-year-old who’s steadily improving and getting advice from a Hall of Famer? Buchholz may not be the answer to that question for much longer.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.