Connecticut’s Brionna Jones, WNBA’s reigning Sixth Player of the Year, lost to ruptured Achilles

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun post Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Saturday.

Jones suffered the injury with just over a minute left in Connecticut’s 85-79 road win over the Storm on Tuesday. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal before being helped off the court.

The reparative surgery was performed Friday in Seattle, the team said.