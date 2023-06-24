Djordje Petrovic answers the call in goal, and Revolution beat Toronto FC to set new home mark

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution set a franchise record home unbeaten streak to start a season, taking a 2-1 win over Toronto FC before a crowd of 24,596 on Saturday night.
Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni converted as the Revolution (10-3-6, 36 pts.) improved their Gillette Stadium mark to 7-0-3.
Toronto (3-7-10, 19 pts.), which played (and lost) on Wednesday, started strong, but coach Bob Bradley replaced Federico Bernardeschi after halftime and continued substituting early in the half.
The Revolution, who will take a six-game unbeaten streak to FC Cincinnati next Saturday, rallied after surrendering an early goal.
Deandre Kerr’s back-post header opened the scoring in the 11th minute. C.J. Sapong and Lorenzo Insigne helped set up the score, drawing the defense as Christian Gutierrez crossed, with Kerr outmaneuvering Ryan Spaulding to convert his third goal of the season.
Wood equalized with his seventh in the 33d minute, finishing low inside the right post off an Emmanuel Boateng cross headed on by Toronto defender Matt Hedges.
Vrioni broke the deadlock with a right-footer in the 52d minute, his fourth goal of the season and first since a two-goal performance April 22. Gil set things up with a long pass to Wood in the penalty area. Wood found Vrioni, who took two touches and finished past Greg Ranjitsingh.
Djordje Petrovic had nine saves.