Djordje Petrovic answers the call in goal, and Revolution beat Toronto FC to set new home mark

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution set a franchise record home unbeaten streak to start a season, taking a 2-1 win over Toronto FC before a crowd of 24,596 on Saturday night.

Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni converted as the Revolution (10-3-6, 36 pts.) improved their Gillette Stadium mark to 7-0-3.

Toronto (3-7-10, 19 pts.), which played (and lost) on Wednesday, started strong, but coach Bob Bradley replaced Federico Bernardeschi after halftime and continued substituting early in the half.