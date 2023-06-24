James Paxton lifted with right knee soreness after just four innings

James Paxton was cruising through four two-hit innings against the White Sox Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field when he was unexpectedly pulled after just 63 pitches.
Two innings later, the Red Sox announced he had been lifted due to right knee soreness.
Paxton allowed one run and struck out three without a walk, the lone damage against him coming on a Yasmani Grandal home run in the second inning.
Paxton has been one of the Sox’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation, going 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 38⅓ innings in his first seven starts.
Paxton didn’t appear to lose any velocity. His final pitch was a fastball at 95.5 miles per hour, which matches his average (95.4) for the month of June.
The Red Sox’ rotation depth has taken a hit in recent days. Corey Kluber was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, days after losing Tanner Houck to a facial fracture. Chris Sale is on the 60-day IL.
