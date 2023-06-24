The NFL has plenty of business to attend to with training camps fast approaching

But while the calendar is slow right now, there are a few items of business left over from the spring. Let’s take a look at what’s still on the docket between now and the early part of training camp:

But the NFL isn’t quite a 12-month sport. The league hasn’t found a way (yet) to monetize the six weeks of dead time between the end of the offseason program in mid-June and the start of training camp in late July.

The NFL is nothing but a marketing juggernaut, creating more holidays and celebrations than Hallmark. The first weekend of training camp is now Back Together Saturday. The schedule release is a prime-time TV spectacle. The NFL Draft has morphed from reading index cards in a smoky hotel ballroom to a three-day television bonanza and traveling road show.

▪ Commanders sale. The $6.05 billion bid from New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers owner Josh Harris isn’t perfect, and may not pass muster in a typical transaction. NFL owners and the finance committee have questions about the amount of cash being offered, the structure and amount of the debt, and the number of limited partners in the ownership group.

But the 31 owners not named Dan Snyder are eager to be rid of him, so the finance committee is working with Harris to ensure that his bid meets enough of the league’s requirements to get the necessary 24 votes from owners. The NFL has told the owners to be available on July 20 to potentially vote on the transaction and finally kick Snyder out of the league.

“Unless something crazy happens, it’s going to get done and it will get approved,” one source told the Washington Post earlier this month.

Harris, a native of Bethesda, Md., certainly seems to know his new fan base. This past week, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment made a significant investment in Joe Gibbs Racing, the NASCAR team of the Hall of Fame football coach who won three Super Bowls for Washington. Gibbs announced he will become a limited partner in HBSE, but it is unclear if he will be a minority owner of the Commanders.

“Joe is a winner,” Harris said in a statement. “This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”

▪ Gambling education. The legalization of sports gambling and proliferation of websites and cellphone apps has gotten six players suspended for part or all of the 2023 season, with more believed to be under investigation.

It’s understandable if the players are a little confused by the rules. NFL players of course can’t bet on the NFL, but they are allowed to bet on other sports. They can place a bet on another sport at the Starbucks across the street, but can’t do it in their team facility.

Most teams, and likely all of them, are doing their own education with their players on the gambling policies — Bill Belichick, for example, led a team meeting during the Patriots’ spring program.

Calvin Ridley is back in pads after a season sidelined by a gambling suspension, an issue that's becoming more widespread across the league. John Raoux/Associated Press

But the NFL is also sending Sabrina Perel, vice president and chief compliance officer, on the road to speak to players. She said this past week that she saw 14 teams during minicamp, with six more scheduled at the start of training camp.

“It’s just really the emphasis to make sure that these key rules are presented, they’re presented succinctly, and giving them the opportunity to ask questions on it,” Perel said. “This is the time where we really ramp it up and make these in-person presentations, and continuing to try to have the clubs be engaged as possible.”

Unfortunately, 18 teams haven’t heard that presentation yet. And those players, especially rookies, are continually at risk of placing bets and violating the policy. It seems the NFL needs to make these presentations mandatory for each team, and to have them done during the offseason.

▪ NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith is stepping down this year after 13 years on the job, and Sports Business Journal reported that a successor is expected to be named next week. Smith narrowly won reelection in 2021, but his term was limited to a year, as a large chunk of players were not happy with the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through the 2031 season, that Smith and the NFLPA agreed to in 2020.

What’s interesting, though, is how little transparency the NFLPA is providing. The union is keeping the process secretive, with little known about the identities of the finalists. One name multiple sources have brought up over the last several months as the potential front-runner is Don Davis, the former Patriots linebacker, strength coach, and team chaplain who has been the NFLPA’s senior director of player affairs since 2010. Davis is viewed as the continuity candidate who would most likely carry on Smith’s goals and legacy.

Other rumored candidates include NFLPA president JC Tretter, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, former Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, and prominent agent and former player Trace Armstrong. But the NFLPA has not provided any concrete insight into the process.

▪ Draft picks. As of Friday, 83 percent of NFL draft picks had signed contracts (216 of 259). Most of the unsigned picks are from the top two rounds — only 13 of 32 second-round picks had signed, and 21 of 31 from the first round. The first-round players are trying to get more money up front each year with large roster bonuses in March and minimum salaries during the season. The second-round players are trying to get guaranteed money in the third year of their four-year contracts.

Patriots first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez and second-round defensive end Keion White remain unsigned.

▪ Free agency. Several notable players remain unsigned with training camps a few weeks away. In New England, we know all about receiver DeAndre Hopkins and how he is weighing offers from the Patriots and Titans (and probably hoping another offer will materialize). Other players still available include quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Dalvin Cook and Kareem Hunt, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and cornerback Marcus Peters.

COACHING INSIGHTS

Belichick shares his thoughts

Bill Belichick sat down for an interview recently with The 33rd Team, a media site founded by former Jets and Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum. An introspective Belichick revealed the coaches he most would have liked to coach with (Paul Brown at the top), provided insight into how he built his programs in Cleveland and New England, and expressed gratitude for coaching whom he believes are the best offensive player (Tom Brady), defensive player (Lawrence Taylor), and special teams player (Matthew Slater) in NFL history.

But what struck me about the interview was how strongly Belichick believes that young coaches don’t deserve to make much money. He brought it up a number of times in the 20-minute interview.

“I kind of saw how my career went — I started off working for nothing for the Colts, and I couldn’t have been happier. It was a break of a lifetime,” Belichick said. “I’ve liked for people to come in and establish themselves, establish their work ethic, gain respect in the building from the other coaches and players who see what they put into it … and then move up in the organization as they are able to accumulate more experience. It’s always worked pretty well for me, and I said when I got to Cleveland that’s what I would try to do.”

Belichick said that, in Cleveland, he would eliminate a job candidate who asked about salary.

“Somebody on the staff would kind of tell the person that was coming in to interview, ‘Look, if you get offered the job, don’t ask about the money. Just take the job and figure all that out later. But if you ask about the money, you’re probably going to end up working somewhere else,’ ” Belichick said.

Patriots coaches in the past have joked about the “20-20 club” — 20 hours a day for $20,000 per year. Belichick said almost every successful coach that has come from his tree basically started off working for peanuts.

“We’ve had tons of them — Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, all the people in Cleveland who basically worked for free, put in a lot of hard hours, a lot of hard work for no pay, but for the experience, for the opportunity,” Belichick said. “All have done, I would say, pretty well for themselves. I think that’s really a good quality, when you invest in yourself like that, it has a way of paying off.”

It should be noted that Belichick is believed to be the highest-paid coach in the league at a rumored $20 million (or more) per year.

ETC.

Baringers got a kick out of draft

Bryce Brainger brings a booming leg to Foxborough. Al Goldis/Associated Press

A few leftover nuggets on Patriots rookie punter Bryce Baringer, whose journey is profiled in Sunday’s Globe:

▪ Baringer’s 49.0-yard punt average last year at Michigan State was the best in the nation, the second best in Big Ten history, and sixth best in FBS history, but NFL scouts still questioned his leg strength. Baringer ranked just 77th out of 142 punters in average hangtime (3.76 seconds) in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

“That was one of the biggest questions that the scouts had for him, was can he get the 5.0 hangtime?” Michigan State special teams coach Ross Els said. “In college, you can release as many guys as you want immediately, so we were able to just bang the ball as far as you can and get the ball outside the hash. In the NFL, you can only release two guys on the punt team, so his hangtime’s got to go up.”

Baringer trained with Lions punter Jack Fox and private coach Jamie Kohl during the pre-draft process, and aced his tests. On the first day of Senior Bowl practices, Zebra Technologies said Baringer had the top average hangtime (4.6 seconds), distance (59.2 yards), and height (89.7 feet) of any punter since at least 2018. At the NFL Combine, Baringer was the top performer, averaging 4.92 seconds on open-field and pooch punts, and 5.2 seconds on directional punts, per Kicker Update on Twitter.

▪ Baringer’s parents, Bruce and Kim, said their son had a feeling the draft would come down to the Cardinals, Bengals, Rams, and Patriots.

“The way the picks fell, I thought he was going to LA, or maybe Cincinnati,” Bruce Baringer said. “The Cardinals called him once or twice on draft day. The coach told him he put his name in twice, but [someone] wouldn’t let him take a specialist.”

The Patriots finally made Baringer the first punter drafted with the 15th pick of the sixth round (No. 192).

“New England was a very simple, quiet, way-under-the-radar kind of a thing,” Kim Baringer said.

The Bengals then took Brad Robbins at 6-217, the Rams drafted Ethan Evans at 7-223, and the Cardinals signed veteran Matt Haack on May 15.

▪ Baringer and his family held a draft party back home in Michigan, but of course didn’t know the exact timing of when he would get drafted. Baringer was in his car, driving to the party, when he got the phone call from a Massachusetts area code.

“Nobody saw it on TV,” said family friend Karen Sadler. “We all got there and found out at the same time, but nobody got to see it because we were all driving to his party.”

NFL is taking a gamble

Players and agents have complained that the NFL hasn’t done a great job of explaining the intricacies of the gambling policy. But one entity that deserves at least some of the blame for the confusion is the NFLPA.

One of the more head-scratching policies is that NFL players are allowed to bet on other sports, even though they are banned from betting on the NFL. No one else employed by the NFL is allowed to bet on another sport — not coaches, executives, staffers, officials, doctors, and so on.

Why the discrepancy? The players have a union, everyone else does not. While it is not collectively bargained, Sabrina Perel, vice president and chief compliance officer, said the NFL works closely with the players and allows them to bet on other sports because it is “on par with what [the other leagues] allow their athletes to do.” Basically, it’s a fight the NFL doesn’t want to pick with its players.

But it would be a lot less confusing if players were simply banned from betting on all sports, just like all other NFL employees.

Extra points

Tyreek Hill is in some legal trouble once again. Michael Laughlin/Associated Press

It’s officially “Everyone is 0-0″ season in the NFL. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan told SiriusXM this past week that “I expect to take [New Orleans quarterback] Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said recently, “I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.” Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said, “I think we’re in for something special. We want all the smoke, honestly. There’s a lot of payback that we have out there.” Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said of quarterback Kenny Pickett, “He’s seeing things. Playing fast. Getting some time in with the guys. He does what he needs to do to become the starter.” And a leaner Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson posted a workout video to Twitter captioned, “All my life. #RestorationSzn.” … Patriots cornerback Jack Jones isn’t the only AFC East player in trouble. Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill finds himself being investigated by police again, this time for allegedly slapping a charter boat employee who had asked a group of unauthorized women to get off his boat. Miami-Dade police said the alleged victim wants to press charges, which means the NFL is now going to monitor the situation, though it’s unlikely Hill will get pulled off the field until the legal process runs its course … The NFL held its third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit Wednesday-Friday at the league’s Los Angeles offices. They are part of the league’s efforts to create more networking opportunities for minority candidates to get into the pipeline for GM and QB coach jobs … Punter Matt Araiza, who was released by the Bills last year after being accused of participating in a gang rape at San Diego State, said on HBO’s “Real Sports” that he intends to sue the attorney of the victim now that Araiza has been exonerated by authorities. “I’ve already hired an attorney for it, and things have already been drafted,” Araiza said. “I will never waive my right to sue him. That’s coming.” While Araiza understandably has revenge on his mind, if his goal is to get an NFL job again, he’d probably be better off keeping quiet and letting it go rather than keeping the incident in the public sphere.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.