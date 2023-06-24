The Red Sox are catching up with baseball’s stolen base renaissance thanks to Jarren Duran and David Hamilton

Nearly three months later, that has changed.

Their Opening Day roster had one player with more than 50 career steals, backup outfielder Raimel Tapia. Their next best thief was 38-year-old Justin Turner, whose base stealing came in his younger days.

CHICAGO — The new rules Major League Baseball installed this season to encourage more stolen bases didn’t appear to be something the Red Sox were interested in when the season started.

In Jarren Duran and David Hamilton, the Sox have two players whose skill sets align with baseball’s desire to get more speed and athleticism into the game.

Hamilton demonstrated that against the White Sox on Friday night when he scored a run without ever taking the bat off his shoulder.

Hamilton drew a walk in the third inning and stole second on the next pitch. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito seemed unaware of the 149 bases Hamilton stole over three seasons in the minors.

Giolito, now alerted to the threat, tried a pickoff that was too late. Then came a second pickoff throw that second baseman Tim Anderson flubbed and Hamilton scored as the ball rolled into center field.

“What a weapon that is for us,” Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez said Saturday before a 5-4 loss against the White Sox. “It’s a big advantage. The pitcher has to be quicker to the plate and it puts pressure on the defense.”

Duran was called up from Triple A Worcester in mid-April and has since stolen 14 bases in 15 attempts over 58 games, including three Saturday. His speed also has shown up turning singles into doubles and scoring from second on singles.

Hamilton made his major league debut Wednesday when he pinch ran and stole a base. He’s 2 for 2 so far.

“Both of them are very fast. But they go about it in different ways,” manager Alex Cora said. “Jarren is aggressive in the way he cuts the bases. With [Hamilton], he’s just fast. He can get a bad jump and outrun the throw.

“It’s good to have athletes who can manufacture runs in that way.”

Traditionally, players with speed have hit high in the order, something the Sox tried with Duran last season. He batted leadoff in 39 of the 54 games he started, but hit .239 with a .285 on-base percentage.

Duran had led off only eight times this season. Most of his starts have come batting fifth or lower. He has a .345 on-base percentage.

Hamilton has hit eighth or ninth in his three starts.

“Not making that mistake again,” Cora said. “To get their feet wet, it’s better to hit them down in the lineup. It’s been fun. The impact has been great.”

Vázquez and first base coach Kyle Hudson work together to determine which situations are the most advantageous to run.

In general, Hamilton has a green light.

“When gets on base, he’ll get the chance,” Vázquez said. “If you can get a good jump, go. Look at his minor league numbers.”

Duran’s running, for now, is more opportunistic. He’s still learning how to read a pitcher’s move and how best to use his speed. He’s 23 of 26 on steals over 149 major league games.

The Sox would like to see that number steadily rise.

“I feel he has a pretty good idea,” Vázquez said. “He’s getting better. He wants to learn. When you’re that fast, it’s not hard to learn. He’ll get there.”

Cora and Vázquez agree on the idea that there’s different types of speed.

“Some guys can run, they’re just fast. Some guys aren’t as fast but they’re really good at stealing bases,” Vázquez said. “You have players who are explosive with their first step and others who need a little time. But when they do get going, they’re really moving.”

Said Cora: “It’s about trying to find them playing time and get them good matchups. Jarren has done a good job this year. In time, teams will start to adjust with [Hamilton].

“It’s a challenge, of course. We’re trying to become a little more athletic. It’s something we talked about a month into the season.”

Through Friday, the Sox were 10th in the American League with 46 steals. That number should go up if Hamilton remains on the roster.

Trevor Story’s return later in the season should help, too. He has 113 career steals.

“The game is changing with the new rules. There are more stolen bases, more players with speed,” Vázquez said. “It’s good that we’re in a position to take advantage of it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.