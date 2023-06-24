Red Sox rally with two outs in ninth to tie behind Jarren Duran and Justin Turner, but White Sox walk off with win

In the top half of the ninth, the Red Sox had who they wanted at the dish in Justin Turner. The Red Sox also had who they wanted on the bases in Jarren Duran.

With Kenley Jansen pitching and two outs in the ninth inning, the White Sox’ Gavin Sheets reached on an infield single, a play initially ruled an error on first baseman Triston Casas. Pinch runner Zach Remillard then stole second and Elvis Andrus poked a single to right-center, delivering the Red Sox a 5-4 loss.

White Sox closer Kendall Graveman induced a pop out and a strike out, but Duran kept the inning alive with a single that kicked off the glove of second baseman Tim Anderson. Duran then swiped second (his third stolen base of the game), putting even more pressure on a Chicago club that has looked mentally warped this series. A wild pitch advanced Duran to third and that’s when Turner — who entered the game hitting .338 with runners in scoring position — went to work, dumping in a bloop single to bring home the tying run.

Before the Red Sox rallied in the ninth, the White Sox brought out the long ball to take the lead.

After allowing just three home runs in his first 42⅓ innings this season, Josh Winckowski surrendered three during Saturday’s relief appearance.

Manager Alex Cora called on Winckowski to pitch the fifth inning following James Paxton’s early exit due to right knee soreness. Paxton yielded just a run on two hits, a solo shot by Yasmani Grandal in the second which tied the game at 1 apiece.

Winckowski induced a Grandal ground out to begin the fifth, but Jake Burger followed by pounding a 96-m.p.h. sinker to left-center field for a go-ahead homer.

The Red Sox took the lead in the sixth when Casas steered a two-run homer to right-center off White Sox starter Lance Lynn. But in the bottom of the frame, Luis Robert’s leadoff homer tied the contest while Andrew Vaughn’s solo shot put the White Sox ahead again by a run.

Over the first six innings, the Red Sox put pressure on Chicago but were unable to capitalize when it mattered most, going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and leaving six men stranded.

Lynn, meanwhile, went 5⅔ innings, surrendering three runs on six hits and striking out seven.

Connor Wong reached base on a leadoff single to start the seventh. A Duran grounder for a force out erased Wong on the bases. Duran stole second base, but a Turner line out and Masataka Yoshida ground out ended the threat.

