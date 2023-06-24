Game 78: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

James Paxton has hit the ground running in Boston, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season.
The big lefty is back on the mound Saturday, taking the ball with hopes of clinching the weekend series over the White Sox.
Chicago will counter with a towering veteran of their own, with Lance Lynn looking to get his season on track after a very rough start to the year.
Lineups
RED SOX (40-37): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA)
WHITE SOX (32-45): TBA
Pitching: RHP Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.51 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Lynn: Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-13, Adam Duvall 3-10, Kiké Hernández 0-4, Justin Turner 3-6
White Sox vs. Paxton: Tim Anderson 3-9, Elvis Andrus 8-27, Andrew Benintendi 1-8, Clint Frazier 2-3, Eloy Jiménez 0-3, Luis Robert Jr. 0-1
Stat of the day: Lynn tied a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in just seven innings in his last outing, but took the loss in a 5-1 White Sox defeat.
Notes: Paxton has 51 strikeouts in 38 ⅓ innings through seven starts this season. He’s 2-0 with a 3.28 ERA in five starts against the White Sox in his career. He has 27 strikeouts in 24 ⅔ innings during those five games ... Lynn’s 16 strikeouts were the most for a member of the White Sox since Jack Harshman fanned 16 on July 25, 1954. It also was Lynn’s career high for strikeouts in a game ... Lynn has been effective against the Red Sox during his career, going 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in eight appearances.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.