No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama urges patience while he works to turn the Spurs into contenders

All-Star? Best player in the league? Hall of Fame? All of the above. Wembanyama on Thursday dispelled the rumors that he’s going to sit out summer league, which had to thrill the NBA, which immediately set up a prime-time opening game in Las Vegas against the Hornets and second overall pick Brandon Miller .

The 7-foot-5-inch wunderkind has megastar potential. The Frenchman is personable, fluent in English, and humble enough to know it will require vigor and perseverance to reach his potential. And what exactly is his potential?

Putting down $20,000 on the Spurs to take Victor Wembanyama first overall would have turned a cool $100 profit in some sports books. That’s how much of a cinch the drafting of Wembanyama was after San Antonio won the lottery.

The Spurs needed a lift after years of suffering since the retirement of Tim Duncan. Wembanyama injects life into a franchise and basketball market that have been rudderless.

“Some players have tried to win the championship, win a ring for years and haven’t made it,” Wembanyama said. “I don’t want to be one of those. This is going to be — my goal is going to be to get closer and closer every time to the ring and to learn how to make it. Not skip any steps for me makes sense because it’s easy to make that mistake. I’m glad I got people around me that can help me not make that mistake.

“Tim Duncan, if I got the opportunity to work with him, is going to be — I can’t really think of a better role model.”

When told there were loud celebrations at San Antonio’s popular River Walk, Wembanyama wanted to see video footage, and then he made a promise.

“My message to them is I’m going to give 100 percent,” he said. “Make all that’s in my power to make this franchise win, to have impact on the franchise and the fan base and the community.”

There will be immense pressure on Wembanyama because of his skill set. He’s a 7-5 point guard, a vastly talented 19-year-old who can revolutionize the game. But there will be a process. Wembanyama will have to adapt to the physicality, realize that opposing players will gun for him. The Spurs will lose a lot of games next season and he’ll have to accept incremental franchise growth while immediately becoming one of the faces of the NBA.

Good luck, kid.

“The game shifted a little bit in the last couple years,” he said. “I think it makes sense because you need a combination of skill but also of luck and genetics to be the best. The best lately have been bigs, and European bigs. The road is going to be very long for me to reach the top, but I’m ready to learn from anybody.”

He will be an instant role model. When he arrived in New York for the draft this past week, he threw out the first pitch at a Yankees game after taking the subway to the stadium. He appears ready for the attention and demand, and the Spurs will surround him with a support system that will protect him but also foster his development.

The Spurs have something of a habit of turning No. 1 picks — like Tim Duncan — into Hall of Famers. Getty Images North America

“I don’t know if … the kids, the 7-footer kids and stuff, can learn a lot from me,” Wembanyama said. “But they can learn more from themselves. The most important is to know yourself.”

The Spurs have maintained a French connection for years since drafting Tony Parker in 2001. He played 17 years for the Spurs and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

“A Tony Parker fan, for sure,” Wembanyama said. “So I guess it made me a Spurs fan, also. I’m really glad — I’ve felt so much love toward me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city center in San Antonio. It’s just incredible. I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fan base.”

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas believes Wembanyama will become a rousing success.

“Any great talent is going to adjust really well to Gregg Popovich. He’s one of the best coaches that’s ever lived, so that won’t be an issue,” Bilas said. “Wembanyama is unique. I’ve never seen anything quite like him on a basketball floor. At [7-5] with a wing span of close to 8 feet with fluidity and athleticism and mobility, I just can’t fathom a combination quite like that on a basketball floor.

“If Ralph Sampson were born 19 years ago, maybe that would be a comparison. But Ralph was born in the era of big guys on this end, guards on this end in practice, and big guys were planted in the low post. Now they play all over the floor.”

The league has sought versatile big men over the past several years. New Celtic Kristaps Porzingis could be a model for Wembanyama because of his ability to stretch the floor, flourish in transition, and score in the paint despite his slight frame. Wembanyama has the ability to score from all areas.

“Wembanyama is a reflection of the change in the game,” Bilas said. “He can really shoot it. He can handle it. He can operate as a pick-and-roll ballhandler at [7-5]. He’s an extraordinary defender. He can switch out on to a guard and give the guard 5 or 6 feet to take away the drive, and he can still recover and block a shot out of the air, a 3-pointer. He’s a range shot-blocker.

“Rudy Gobert played in the same division in France, and this was several years ago, obviously, because he’s been in the league for a long time, but in 27 games I believe it was, versus 34 for Wembanyama, Wembanyama blocked over 50 more shots. He’s an extraordinary player, and there aren’t any question marks with him.”

There are no weaknesses, except those that are perceived.

“The only thing you could do is if you wanted to make something up is say, ‘I don’t know about his durability because of his frame, or what about injury?’ ” Bilas said. “But his frame is no different than Kevin Durant’s was when he came out of Texas, and if you recall, Kevin Durant couldn’t bench press 185 pounds one time at the Combine, and we were like, ‘Oh, my God, he can’t bench press’, like there was going to be a bench-press contest during the game, they’d stop the game and have a bench-press contest. Worked out pretty well for Kevin Durant.

“Absent injury, I think it’s a no-brainer that Victor Wembanyama is going to be great.”

INEXACT SCIENCE

Drafting is not easy to figure out

The NBA Draft is complete and there is more uncertainty than ever about the science of selecting the right player. The draft is so filled with one-and-dones, unproven college players, and prospects from the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite that there are sure to be busts.

Despite improved scouting, analytics, and technology, the draft remains a crapshoot because of the large number of inexperienced players who don’t spend enough time in college.

“I haven’t seen that misses have increased, because I think, at least when I have looked at it, the NFL gets four and five years to look at their prospects, and they make the same kind of mistakes,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said. “In my view it’s always been an inexact science. I think with some of these picks because there are only 60 of them, there is a tendency to try to hit home runs and use the draft to try to find something truly special, and like some of the players like Austin Reaves, you can get players like that as undrafted free agents. Miami has proven that. They’ve used undrafted free agency really well to get solid pieces.”

Bilas believes many overlooked players such as Reaves or Gabe Vincent or Max Strus become contributors but not necessarily stars.

“I’m not sure that you would necessarily call those players stars that are going to be huge difference-makers,” Bilas said. “I think the draft teams are looking for difference-makers, oftentimes drafting on potential, because the players are so young.

“Draymond Green was an example. Like he was taken in the second round, and he’s been an All-Star and a huge component to winning championships. You look back to some of the players — there have always been players that should have been drafted higher when you look back. It’s always been an inexact science.”

ETC.

Will Clippers stay the course?

Will the Clippers stick with Kawhi Leonard (left) and Paul George? Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There was speculation this past week that the Clippers would be open to offering veteran swingman Paul George in a trade, but that was squelched by team president Lawrence Frank, who insists the club is going to continue its quest to win with George and Kawhi Leonard, despite their injuries.

The Clippers gave a ransom to the Thunder in 2019 to acquire George — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, and two pick swaps — and they have reached just one Western Conference finals, losing to the Suns with Leonard injured.

This past season, the Clippers pushed the Suns in the first round before Leonard injured his knee again. George missed the series with a knee injury.

“What we are trying to do is, how can we put together the best team around these guys?” Frank said. “We look at the different things, what worked, what hasn’t worked, the job that we have to do better, the job that we challenge our players to continue to do better, that’s where we’re trying to maximize these two and figure out ways that we can get better.”

Coach Tyronn Lue was unhappy with the Clippers’ load-management philosophy, which has not resulted in success. Frank said earlier in the offseason the team wants to take the regular season more seriously. Leonard has lived most of his career on load management, while George has also nursed injuries the past few years.

It reached a point this past season where Lue had no idea whether either was going to play on a particular night or when one was scratched, the other also decided not to play. Yet Lue and the Clippers appear committed to each other.

“We love Ty and want Ty to be the head coach here for a long time,” Frank said. “Obviously there’s a lot made of extension conversations but just out of respect to all of those conversations, those are private. But we love Ty. Ty is a terrific coach. He has gifts that very few have.”

Lue, who led the Cavaliers to their first title seven years ago, was expected to have more success when he took over from Doc Rivers in 2020. But he’s run into some of the same issues (namely injuries) and remains one of the league’s top strategic coaches.

“He’s an unbelievable connector with people,” Frank said. “He sees the game in real time like few others. Obviously, many have acknowledged that he’s probably the best in terms of in-game adjustments.”

One of the primary needs for the Clippers is finding a point guard. This past season, they relied on Reggie Jackson and John Wall, and eventually got rid of both. Russell Westbrook was signed off waivers and flourished, but he’s an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers were interested in the Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon but were scared off by injury concerns.

“What we are looking for is who can initiate an offense that can get the ball to Kawhi and PG in their spots, who can push tempo, play with pace, who can run pick-and-roll and make pick-and-roll reads,” Frank said. “Now, that’s a traditional point guard. I think we saw with Russ, Russ can make passes that some of our other guys can’t make. But I think the more guys that can initiate, you look at the teams beating us, they don’t all have a traditional point guard. They play to their best players.

“Point guard of the Nuggets is probably [Nikola] Jokic. Jamal Murray is quote, unquote the point guard. Golden State, like Steph [Curry] is one of the all-time greats, but you could argue Draymond [Green] is the trigger. For Miami, Gabe Vincent starts at the point, but Bam [Adebayo] is the trigger man.”

There is interest in bringing back Westbrook, but the Clippers would also like George or Leonard to run the offense. But seeking quality help will be difficult because the Clippers possess the league’s highest payroll despite Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee coming off the books.

“I think you have to play off your best players and play to their strengths,” Frank said, “but I think with Ty, we are trying to do everything we can to get the players that he likes, and I think Ty also does a great job of like, ‘Hey, front office is trying their best but I’m also going to be flexible and adaptable. We have good players and I’m going to do my best to take advantage of their abilities.’ ”

Layups

Is this it for Lonzo Ball? Stacy Revere/Getty

A once-promising career could be over for former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball as Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas told reporters that the point guard is expected to miss another season after knee surgery and rehabilitation. Ball, drafted just ahead of Jayson Tatum in 2017, has played just 35 games in two seasons with Chicago after signing a four-year, $80 million contract. He missed this past season after knee surgery and he has not fully recovered from three procedures over the past two years. Ball was once considered a cornerstone for the Lakers before being traded to the Pelicans in the deal for Anthony Davis. Ball played two solid seasons for the Pelicans. His once-broken jumper had improved immensely, as he shot 42.3 percent from the 3-point line for Chicago … The Bulls find themselves considering a complete roster rebuild or attempting to add to an aging team with chemistry issues. Center Nikola Vucevic, acquired from the Magic for two first-round picks and Wendell Carter Jr., is an unrestricted free agent not expected to return. Guard Zach LaVine, who never reached the level many expected, could be available. He is entering the second year of a five-year deal and could be a nice addition to a contender if the Bulls don’t keep him as their centerpiece … Dorchester native Bruce Brown opted out of his contract with the Nuggets. Brown could be seeking a four-year, $60 million package and an opportunity to start. Brown was a key player off the bench during Denver’s championship run. The Nuggets want to bring back Brown but may not be able to afford a long-term deal with Jokic, Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. earning a combined $136 million next season. The Nuggets have depth with Christian Braun and former first-round pick Peyton Watson expected to get more minutes next season. Brown signed a one-year deal with a player option after expecting to cash in on free agency last summer.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.