Photos: Russian mercenary chief leads an armed rebellion

By The Associated PressUpdated June 24, 2023, 1 hour ago
A serviceman stands atop of an armored vehicle of the Wagner Group military company, as he guards an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.Uncredited/Associated Press

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The announcement from Prigozhin appeared to defuse a growing crisis. Moscow had braced for the arrival of the private army led by the rebellious commander. And President Vladimir Putin had vowed he would face harsh consequences.

Here are photos from the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin.

Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company guard an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Uncredited/Associated Press
A man walks with his dog as members of the Wagner group patrol in the city centre of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images
Servicemen sit in a tank with a flag of the Wagner Group military company, as they guard an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Uncredited/Associated Press
A young boy hugs a member of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. DENIS ROMANOV/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images
A local resident speaks with a member of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023.DENIS ROMANOV/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Wagner group stand guard in Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. DENIS ROMANOV/AFP via Getty Images