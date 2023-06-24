Photos: Russian mercenary chief leads an armed rebellion

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The announcement from Prigozhin appeared to defuse a growing crisis. Moscow had braced for the arrival of the private army led by the rebellious commander. And President Vladimir Putin had vowed he would face harsh consequences.

Here are photos from the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin.