Photos: Russian mercenary chief leads an armed rebellion
By The Associated PressUpdated June 24, 2023, 1 hour ago
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.
The announcement from Prigozhin appeared to defuse a growing crisis. Moscow had braced for the arrival of the private army led by the rebellious commander. And President Vladimir Putin had vowed he would face harsh consequences.
Here are photos from the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to punish those behind an “armed uprising” after the head of the Wagner private military group launched an apparent insurrection