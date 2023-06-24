Russia is in domestic crisis as armed mutiny threatens Putin

The moves by Wagner — which for years did Putin’s shadowy geopolitical bidding in nations abroad and suffered profound losses on the battlefield in Ukraine before turning its sights on Russia itself — represented one of the gravest threats to Putin’s leadership since he took power more than 23 years ago and was the biggest domestic blowback he has faced since he launched the war last year.

The shocking domestic uprising by the company, the Wagner military group, and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, focused on the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where the mercenary fighters occupied positions on the city’s streets and took control of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the most important Russian command for the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Saturday to put down an armed mutiny by a private military company that crossed from Ukraine into southern Russia virtually unimpeded, seized critical military and civilian facilities and declared its intention to head north to Moscow.

The events plunged a nation already struggling to prosecute the war into a full-blown domestic crisis, pitting a Russian president determined to continue hostilities in Ukraine against a former convict and caterer turned mercenary boss, who once helped a beleaguered Russia on the battlefield but had become a political liability for the Kremlin.

A man walked with his dog Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images

With Prigozhin apparently in control of central Rostov-on-Don and refusing to back down, there appeared to be relatively few ways out of the crisis that would not involve clashes within Russia or risk a significant loss of civilians.

Governors of regions along the major M-4 highway linking Rostov-on-Don to Moscow, about 600 miles north, said convoys of military equipment were barreling north on the highway and urged local residents to stay away.

Videos verified by The New York Times showed signs of active fighting along the highway south of the city of Voronezh, including helicopters and a destroyed truck along the road, after reports that Wagner fighters had entered the Voronezh region, which is halfway between Rostov and Moscow.

“We’re blockading the city of Rostov and going to Moscow,” Prigozhin said in a video that surfaced early Saturday, verified by the Times, showing him in the company of armed men in the courtyard of the military headquarters.

Putin took to the airwaves Saturday morning with an emergency video address, branding Prigozhin and his followers as traitors who were stabbing the motherland in the back. He warned that the country could spiral anew into a tragedy akin to the Russian Civil War from 1917 to 1922, when “Russians were killing Russians and brothers were killing brothers.”

“We will not allow this to happen again,” Putin said. “We will protect our people and our statehood from any threats, including from internal betrayal.”

Putin, who did not mention Prigozhin by name in his recorded remarks, said “inflated ambitions and personal interests” had led to treason, and he called on “those being dragged into this crime” to stand down. He vowed the harshest punishment for anyone who had “consciously chosen the path of betrayal.”

Yet the government appeared to promise amnesty for Wagner fighters if they laid down their weapons immediately, the TASS news agency reported Saturday, citing a lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov.

Putin promised resolute action by the country’s security services and said Russia’s counterterrorism and military institutions had been given the requisite orders. But he admitted that the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a city of about 1.1 million people, remained “difficult.”

“In effect,” Putin said, “the work of civil and military institutions has been blocked.”

A man carried a Russian national flag near Moscow's Red Square on Saturday. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The threat in Rostov-on-Don had already become apparent shortly before Putin’s remarks, when footage surfaced on the messaging app Telegram showing Prigozhin in control of the Southern Military District headquarters, where he appeared to have two top Russian military officials surrounded by Wagner guards.

In the video, Prigozhin demanded to meet with Russia’s top military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, and the country’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, to end what he described as a “disgrace.”

“We came here,” Prigozhin says. “We want the chief of the general staff and Shoigu. So long as they are not here, we will be staying here, blocking the city of Rostov.”

Throughout the video, Prigozhin sat casually between the two uncomfortable Russian officials — a deputy defense minister, Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, and a deputy military intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev — as he criticized the Russian military’s operations in Ukraine.

Yevkurov, who previously led the southern Russian republic of Ingushetia, asked Prigozhin to let the regular soldiers from the military district’s headquarters leave.

“Absolutely not,” Prigozhin replied, before berating the general for killing fighters by “throwing them into a meat grinder” in Ukraine “without any ammunition, any thought or any plans.”

Yevkurov later asked whether Prigozhin saw the actions he was taking as justified.

“They’re absolutely correct,” Prigozhin said. “We are saving Russia.”

The situation was a stunning turn of events for Prigozhin, who spent years in prison during the Soviet era but rose to riches after making inroads with Putin in St. Petersburg in the 1990s and later winning government catering contracts, with some calling him “Putin’s chef.”

For years, Prigozhin became a master of off-the-books adventurism, aiding the Russian president in achieving geopolitical goals more easily handled outside the confines of state institutions. Wagner sent fighters on missions to Syria, Libya and Ukraine. Prigozhin’s notorious St. Petersburg troll farm, known as the Internet Research Agency, aided Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

All the while, Prigozhin stayed in the shadows, running the troll shop and spearheading the Kremlin’s efforts to project power in Africa — until last year, when he stepped into the spotlight as Wagner took on a greater role in prosecuting Russia’s struggling war effort in Ukraine.

Prigozhin recruited thousands of fighters out of Russian prisons and spent months wresting control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut amid staggering losses, trying to show Putin that he could make progress on the battlefield at a time when the Russian military leadership could not.

The situation led to a harsh rivalry between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership that burst out into the open as he released expletive-laden public videos assailing the Russian defense minister and the chief of the Russian general staff for incompetence at a time when Russian authorities criminalized “discrediting” the country’s armed forces.

The infighting between Prigozhin’s force and the Russian military had for months appeared untenable, with the expectation that Putin would ultimately take action to curb the disunity. But for weeks, nothing happened, and Prigozhin grew more strident and heated, as his unit’s losses mounted on the battlefield.

In audio recordings released late Friday night, Prigozhin suggested that Moscow had finally sided with the Russian military and accused the Russian defense ministry of launching an attack against a Wagner camp in Ukraine, an accusation that Russian authorities publicly rebutted.

A Telegram channel associated with Wagner on Saturday accused Putin of triggering the civil unrest himself.

“Instead of sending one or two degenerates into retirement, he gave the order to neutralize the most battle-ready unit in Russia,” the Telegram account, AP Wagner, wrote. “The life of one or two traitors was considered more important than that of 25,000 heroes.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.