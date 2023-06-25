Kane Brown is on his game at Fenway Park

Brown had a tumultuous, musically omnivorous youth in Tennessee and Georgia, which he discussed during a mid-set revue-style rundown of his biography; he went to “like 15 different schools,” he said, and dealt with racism (he is biracial) and bullying. He eventually made his way into the music business; after he left the American version of “The X Factor” over creative differences, he began posting covers of Nashville hits online, and his deep voice and affable charm got him enough traction to lead to a record deal. Brown’s obviously a student of country music, a fact he made plain on Friday with original cuts like the electro-swamp stomp “Bury Me In Georgia” and the winking “Short Skirt Weather,” as well as a rollicking run through Garth Brooks’s “Friends in Low Places.”

Since self-releasing videos that showcased his deep voice and love of country music in the mid-2010s, Kane Brown has become one of Nashville’s biggest stars — although he’s done it by forging his own path and bucking Music Row’s conventions. On Friday night at Fenway Park, he tore through a set of his hits — and unsurprisingly, there were a few curveballs in the mix.

Kane Brown leads his band at Fenway Park. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

He also uses the tenets of country music — relatable storytelling, big hooks — to turn it into a big tent, whether it’s through collaborating with the masked pop-EDM hitmaker Marshmello on the appreciative “One Thing Right,” combining the sing-song cadences of emo-rap on the anxiety snapshot “Memory” (a collaboration with the similarly catholic producer and songwriter blackbear), or showcasing the sugary upper register of Swae Lee, one-half of the brotherly hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, on the crazy-in-love portrait “Be Like That.” Brown’s muscular band handled the fluidity with aplomb, dropping pyrotechnic guitar solos and delicate banjo playing when the moment called for it.

While Brown’s genre-bending makes him a compelling artist, he shines most brightly when he’s expressing the joy of being in love, with his resonant baritone tailor-made for adding extra emotional heft to proclamations of devotion. He performed his 2017 breakthrough single “Heaven” (which opens right in the middle of the action, with Brown coaxing his beloved to bestow another kiss on him) while walking around the Fenway infield, shaking stretched-out hands, and leading an enthusiastic singalong.

“Thank God,” a duet with his wife, Katelyn, that reached the Billboard Hot 100′s top 20 earlier this year, opened his encore, and Brown seemed as excited to have his spouse appear in front of the Fenway crowd as he did to headline his current tour’s largest venue. A sweet, spare ballad that splits the sonic difference between stripped-down early-’90s hits like Mr. Big’s “To Be With You” and modern acousti-pop by the likes of Jason Mraz, “Thank God” revels in the chemistry of its two leads as they thrill in finding each other, Kane Brown’s burr and Katelyn Brown’s winsome drawl complementing each other beautifully.

Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.

KANE BROWN

With Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, Restless Road. At Fenway Park, Friday