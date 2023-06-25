Blinken says uprising by Wagner Group in Russia poses ‘direct challenge’ to Putin

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Wagner mercenary group’s revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “direct challenge” to his authority, and that the US is focused on supporting Ukraine in its war to drive out Russian forces.

“This raises profound questions. It shows real cracks,” Blinken said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead.”

Putin faced the biggest threat to his nearly quarter-century grip on power after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops toward Moscow. The situation has stabilized after the Kremlin said Putin guaranteed that Prigozhin could travel to Belarus and would drop criminal mutiny charges against him and the Wagner fighters involved in the rebellion.