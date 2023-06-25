My crush at work is an ‘endless cycle’

Q. I have liked this man from work for a year. We’ve been friendly with each other — but only friends.

Every time I try to forget about my crush on him, it pops up again, over and over. It is like an endless cycle.

Every time I message him at work, he always responds. I’ve even asked him to hang out outside of work, but he always says he’s busy. How do I move on if I always see him?

Is there a slight chance he might like me back?

WHAT IF?

A. You’ve asked your crush to spend time with you outside of work. He has said no. It sounds like he’s rejected your offer more than once. That should help you move on.

Most people who write to Love Letters about work crushes haven’t taken that step. They haven’t tried to make plans with their crush, which is why they can continue to play the “what-if” game. In some cases, they’re not sure how to ask for a coffee or drink without causing their colleague any discomfort.

You are many steps ahead of that — so you don’t have to wonder if you have a chance. Your crush probably enjoys you as a co-worker but doesn’t want to be more. If he had any romantic interest in you, he’d jump at the chance to make plans. He’d find a time that works. He isn’t doing that.

It’s possible to get over a crush you see every day. You remind yourself that he has said no. You seek other company. You remain respectful and friendly, but you take a step back. You join activities or sign up for apps that give you new people to think about.

Whenever you finding yourself asking, “What if?,” you tell yourself — maybe even out loud — that the question has been answered. The better question is: “What’s next?”

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You can change your thinking, even if you can’t change your scenery. The man said no. That should be enough for anyone.

WIZEN





Light on the details here, but there is no way he is going to like you back. You’ve proven this already. As far as moving on, that is a recipe you have to develop. Maybe you date other people. Maybe you get a new job.

SUNALSORISES





^Will you guys knock it off with the “get a new job” suggestion every time we get an office crush letter? I had any number of office crushes, I remember all of them fondly, I never allowed any of them to go any further than a mild crush, and if I’d changed jobs every time I had a dead-end crush, my resume would’ve looked like a rap sheet.

HUMDRUMCONUNDRUM





Don’t message him about anything except necessary work-related topics. OK to say: “That document is ready for your signature.” Not OK to say: “Is the finance team going for drinks after work?” Don’t make this man uncomfortable at work. When you pass by him, say “Hi, (Name),” and keep moving. Enhance your social life outside of work (join groups, dating apps, etc.) to take your mind off of the work-crush. The worst thing you can do is create written documentation that you are trying to form a relationship (e-mails/texts). He could bring this to HR or company management/ownership and your job would be at risk.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





This is a dead end. He is not interested. You don’t know the reason, and to be frank, it is none of your business. Spend time enjoying interests and activities that do not involve co-workers.

HAPPYINLOVE





You are the one who is keeping yourself stuck and that may well be because the most attractive thing about him is that he is unattainable.

AULDYIN





I wonder who might be quietly crushing on you, but can’t get your attention because you’re too busy with this fantasy. Think about that. You might be missing out on someone who actually likes you.

OUTOFORDER

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.