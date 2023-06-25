Alleged wrong-way driver charged after five-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H.

It was unclear Sunday whether Pratka had hired an attorney to represent her.

Jennifer Pratka, 29, of Litchfield, N.H., is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court in July on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

An alleged wrong-way driver is facing charges after a crash involving five vehicles Saturday night on the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, N.H., officials said.

At around 10:34 p.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver causing a crash after traveling north in the southbound lanes of the turnpike, according to the statement.

Pratka allegedly was traveling north in a Subaru Impreza when the car collided with a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway, according to the statement. Immediately after the initial collision, three additional vehicles crashed into the car and pickup, State Police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Pratka entrapped and the Subaru on fire, according to the statement. Pratka was freed from the car and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger in the truck sustained serious injuries, according to the statement.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike were shutdown between Exit 7W and Exit 7E for around three hours as the crash was investigated and debris was cleared, according to the statement.

State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at Ryan.R.Harknoen@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8308.

