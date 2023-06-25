Body recovered of man who went missing in Pequot Pond in Westfield after canoe capsized

Santaniello’s efforts were “instrumental” in finding the missing man’s body, which was recovered just before 11 a.m., Westfield fire said.

The man’s body was found by Mario Santaniello, a professional bass fisherman who volunteered to use his sonar equipment to help with the search, State Police and Westfield fire said in separate statements. The boater used sonar to locate a mass in the water and dropped a marker at that location, and the body surfaced a short time later, officials said.

Authorities recovered the body Sunday of a 20-year-old East Longmeadow man whose canoe capsized Wednesday in Pequot Pond in Westfield’s Hampton Ponds State Park, after a fisherman used sonar to locate the craft, officials said.

Advertisement

Santaniello, 29, said he was driving home from the St. Lawrence River on Saturday night when he got a call from the Southwick Police Department, which he had helped to recover vehicles from Lake Congamond in the past, and was asked if he would help with the search for the missing canoer.

Santaniello said he “gladly agreed” and arrived at Pequot Pond between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. He launched his boat, went with police to the buoy that was dropped where the canoe capsized, and initiated his sonar equipment, Santaniello said.

Hampton Ponds has a soft bottom, which makes it difficult to determine what is under the water, especially with the high level of vegetation in the lake, Santaniello said. He was able to change the contrast and sensitivity in his equipment to make the vegetation a light brown color and any hard object in the lake a bold yellow color, he said.

He found a log at the bottom of the lake and something above the log, which he called a “target of interest,” but he couldn’t tell what it was. Southwick police threw out a buoy, which may have dislodged the body from the log.

Advertisement

The body surfaced about 45 minutes later, Santaniello said.

Santaniello said he was happy he was able to contribute to the massive search effort, which included local, regional, and state agencies.

“I’m just really glad that I was able to be one of the people, out of the many people that helped in the search, [to] bring closure to the family,” Santaniello said.

Westfield Fire Chief Patrick M. Egloff said the searchers believed it “was very important . . . that we undertook that process with respect and dignity for the deceased.”

The man who died, whose name was not released, was kayaking in Hampton Ponds State Park on Wednesday when his canoe capsized around 7 p.m. State Police said.

The man’s body was found approximately 50 yards from where his canoe capsized, State Police said. Marine assets were initially deployed to search for the man, including divers and a remote operated vehicle, but were not able to use side-scan sonar because of the heavy plant growth.

“Police marine assets had previously searched that area late last week, encountering low visibility, heavy vegetation, and logs on the pond bottom,” State Police said.

Westfield firefighters recovered the man’s body, State Police said. Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section also responded to the scene to conduct the death investigation.

Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail that evidence indicates the boat capsized accidentally.

Advertisement

“The State Police, Environmental Police, and Westfield Police and Fire extend deepest condolences to the young man’s family,” State Police said.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.